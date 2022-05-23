ENGLEWOOD • Russell Wilson scrambled to his right, evading a couple pass rushers while eyeing the back corner of the end zone, before throwing a laser to rookie tight end Greg Dulcich for a touchdown.
For the new Broncos quarterback, it was one of several touchdowns Monday at Denver's first practice of OTAs, as the Broncos spent most of their day working on their red zone offense and defense. And it won't be long — 111 days, to be exact — until Wilson and the Broncos doing it for real.
"There are touchdowns all over the field. That’s what I think," Wilson said with a smirk. "I think you all saw a lot of good stuff out here (Monday) — all the touchdowns and all the good things. The defense looks tremendous, too. We’re going to have a really good football team, and that’s exciting. We’re really excited about the opportunity to play football."
In the handful of team periods the Broncos had, Wilson looked as advertised. It appeared as though he's already grasped coach Nathaniel Hackett's playbook, which is predicated on an outside zone-run scheme, the deep ball and a mobile quarterback like Wilson.
"(When) he throws the ball, it’s beautiful," Hackett said. "He’s what we call a natural thrower. The guy just can spin it. Then watching him today make some of the plays he did with his feet and dodging and moving, it was like me when I was in flag football back when I was younger. He’s doing great, and we’re excited to see him just keep owning that system."
Wilson said he believes the Broncos can be one of the top offenses in the NFL next season, specifically in the red zone, where they "want to be at least Top 5 in the league." He was quick to mention the playmakers around him, such as receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, saying "those guys are arguably some of the best guys to play this game right now." He also called Javonte Williams a "world-class running back" and made sure to point out his former Wisconsin teammate and veteran running back Melvin Gordon, who recently re-signed with the Broncos.
For an offense that hasn't averaged more than 21 points per game since 2015, there's reason to be excited with Wilson at quarterback and Hackett modeling his offense to Wilson's strengths.
"We want to build this thing completely around him and make sure that he’s comfortable and watch him come alive," Hackett said. "I think he did some awesome things today utilizing his athleticism, and at the same time, being just a pure drop-back passer. I think there were a lot of good things. We just have to keep developing that — the integration of the system, his feel with the rest of the team and how he is with the other guys — the wide receivers, tight ends — and getting those guys all on the same page."
Wilson's talents are sure to be showcased on the field next season. But it's presence off the field that might make the biggest impact, especially this offseason.
The 10-year veteran said he wants to "set the tone every day." That's something that cultivated success in Seattle for Wilson. And it wasn't long ago that former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning had the same approach. Since arriving in Denver, Wilson said he and Manning have spoken "a lot" and that Manning's "kind of taken me under his wing in a beautiful way."
Now, Wilson hopes to follow in Manning's footsteps, both on the field as a player and off it as a leader.
"It’s a wild obsession every day. You have to enjoy the moments as well to be able to push to the edge and not fall off the edge," Wilson said. "It’s a lifestyle. Winning is a lifestyle. It’s bigger than just the ability to compete. It’s also the ability to understand the habits of winning. Those habits have to occur. There is no other option. That’s what winners do, and that’s what a winning football team does. That’s what we’re trying to do, and that’s what we’re trying to do in the midst of it all."
Chubb, Jackson, Gordon miss OTAs
Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb, safety Kareem Jackson and Gordon all missed the first day of OTAs on Monday. OTAs are voluntary and, according to Hackett, all three of those veterans told him they would not be attending Monday.
“In the end, for us, it’s all voluntary," Hackett said. "I think that’s the first starting point for us. It’s voluntary. As long as they’re getting their bodies right and understanding the system, that’s all I can ask. If they can get here, great.”
Jeudy was in attendance for practice, but did not participate due to back tightness. Right tackle Billy Turner also did not practice and is "day to day."