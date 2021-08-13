EAGEN, Minn. — When Caden Sterns was a sophomore in high school, he often studied film with his older brother Jordan, who, at the time, was a starting safety at Oklahoma State.
“When I was in college, I noticed his mental IQ of the game was sharp — better than mine,” said Jordan, who’s five years older than Sterns. “I was studying all the time in college and getting exposed to these concepts, and he was the one helping me out. He was a sophomore in high school and I was a junior in college. That’s when I knew he was unique.”
Fast forward seven years and Sterns, now a rookie safety for the Broncos, is still showcasing his football IQ to those older and more experienced than him. But this time, it isn’t his brother. It’s Broncos starting safety Justin Simmons, who’s the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
“He’s really bright (and) comes to me with some questions that I’m like yeah, I didn’t even think about that. You know what I’m saying? ‘Let me actually go look at this,’ and so Caden’s been great,” Simmons said. “The thing that we talk about at safety is you’ve got to have the eyes, and you’ve got to be calm in that scheme and in the defense. He’s been both of those. He’s doing it at a great level right now, and really for him it’s just seeing how that matches up in a game. Seeing how he processes things in a game and things like that. I have no doubt that he’s going to do great.”
Watch the first two weeks of Broncos training camp and what Simmons is talking about — the awareness and ball skills Sterns possess — is prevalent.
In many ways, Sterns has been the Broncos’ most impressive rookie through 13 practices, other than first-round pick Pat Surtain II, who figures to be a big part of the Broncos’ defense in 2021. Sterns, though, has been phenomenal, having had several interceptions and pass breakups throughout camp.
And while his playing time will likely be limited in 2021, the writing is on the wall for Sterns to be the Broncos’ safety of the future, possibly replacing 33-year-old Kareem Jackson following the 2021 season and becoming Simmons’ long-term running mate. That’s why Sterns, along with Indiana safety Jamar Johnson, were drafted by the Broncos — to presumably compete for that spot in 2022.
And right now, Sterns is proving he can be that guy.
“He’s doing well. He’s picked up the defense extremely well,” coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s been able to advance it a lot quicker than your average rookie can at his position. I’ve been very pleased with the way he’s progressed in this camp and learned everything.”
‘He’s a game changer’
Since age 5, Sterns has always been a talented football player.
"He was hurdling kids," said Sterns' mom, Brandi Biddy. "I think we all knew he was a special athlete — his brother played football at Oklahoma State and his dad played basketball at Baylor. But Caden just had a knack for making plays and being around the ball. The game just came easy to him."
Sterns was an ultra competitor, often challenging his older brother to wrestling matches and one-on-one football games in the living room, in which Jordan played on his knees to make it a fair fight.
"You couldn’t bully him," Jordan said. "He wouldn't allow it without trying to stand up for himself.”
Sterns quickly grew into the player many believed he could be, leading his middle school football team to a Texas State Championship as their running back and then becoming a starter his sophomore year at Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas.
Sterns did it all for Steele, playing safety on defense, wide receiver on offense and returner on special teams.
“He’s a game changer. And he’s been a game changer ever since he was in middle school,” said David Saenz, Sterns’ high school football coach. “That's the thing about Caden when he was on the field, whether it was playing receiver, safety or returning punts, any time the ball was in his hands, everybody held their breath because there was a really, really good chance he was going to score a touchdown. If somebody threw the ball his way, I guarantee the other team had their breath held because he was going to be around the football. If the ball is in his vicinity, he’s going to go get it. He’s always had a nose for the football.”
In his high school career, he totaled 11 interceptions and 235 tackles, making him the No. 1 rated safety in the country by 247Sports. He had offers from nearly every major college football program in the country including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas — where he eventually chose to go.
Sterns, though, never let any of the hype go to his head.
"He's really a humble kid," his mom said. "He's never been one to want to be in the spotlight. And he's an extremely hard worker. Everything he's accomplished, he's worked for. Nothing was ever handed to him."
At Texas, Sterns immediately made an impact, starting as a true freshman. In 13 games, he totaled 62 tackles and four interceptions, earning him the honor of Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.
But Sterns’ production dropped off his sophomore and junior seasons. Dealing with several injuries, from turf toe to recurring knee problems, Sterns only played 16 games over the course of those two seasons, totaling 59 tackles and no interceptions as a sophomore and 52 tackles and one interception as a junior. Still, Sterns declared for the draft despite his stock dropping.
“I mean, it just happens,” Sterns said. “Injuries, really. That player I was freshman year is clearly the player I can be. I really don’t think — I mean, it’s a drop off. But it’s more so a learning experience for me. I feel like it’s a stepping stone. I feel like there’s so much left in me that I’m excited to reach.”
‘He was born to play football’
Sterns couldn’t have asked for a better situation to walk into than what he did with the Broncos.
While draft stock dropped, the opportunity to learn behind guys like Simmons and Jackson, who have combined for over 16 years of experience in the NFL, is not a luxury many rookies experience.
“You can’t beat it,” Sterns said. “I’ve already learned so much and have only been here for a couple months. I’m excited for this season and learning and doing better and keep doing my job.”
And the rook is already impressing both vets.
“He’s picking up the defense really well, he’s spitting out the terminology, he’s getting the guys that he’s in with lined up and he’s making a ton of plays,” Jackson said. “Guys like that you just put them out there and they just have a knack for it, so it’s been exciting to see him on a day-to-day basis and seeing his growth. I don’t expect anything else from him. Just being in the film room with him, listening to him and how he carries himself, so (I’m) definitely excited to see him in Minnesota and in the preseason.”
Sterns’ first opportunity to really solidify himself as a future contributor will come Saturday at 3 p.m. against the Vikings in the Broncos' first preseason game of the season. Sterns will likely play a good chunk of the game, being that Simmons and Jackson will hardly play at all.
Fangio expects Sterns to play well, hoping he can also prove himself as a worthy tackler — something he's harped on with Sterns and Johnson since drafting them. And for those who know Sterns best and have seen him grow into the player he is today, they know he'll have an impact on the game one way or another.
"He's never shied away from big moments," Biddy said.
Why?
Because that's who he's been all his life.
“It’s sort of like he was born to play football,” Jordan said. “He just understands the game, the aura of it. He understands the logical side of it, but he also understands how the game works — spacing and timing and all of that. I really think it’s just a gift. It’s like art to him. He’s just naturally good at it. It’s intuitive for him.
“I think his potential is unlimited.”