Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Benjamin Allbright of KOAColorado.
Per league source: #Broncos DL Shelby Harris tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and will be out another ten days.He is currently exhibiting no symptoms and feels fine.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 11, 2020
Harris' positive test comes after notifying the team on Tuesday, Nov. 3, that he was experiencing symptoms, but had not tested positive at the time. Harris didn't travel to Atlanta Sunday despite still not testing positive and coach Vic Fangio said Monday that he expected Harris to practice Wednesday. That, of course, has now changed.
Harris has been one of the Broncos' most consistent defensive linemen this season, after both Jurrell Casey and Mike Purcell were placed on the injured reserve with season-ending injuries. Harris has totaled 23 tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.
And now the Broncos will be without him for the second consecutive week.