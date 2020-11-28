The Denver Broncos will be without quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles Sunday, after being deemed as close contacts due to third-string quarterback Jeff Driskel testing positive, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Despite this, Lock, Rypien and Bortles have all tested negative since Driskel's positive test.
All the QBs on the Broncos' roster are ineligible to play Sunday against the Saints after being deemed high-risk, close contacts, sources tell ESPN.None were wearing masks at the time of exposure, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020
According to Schefter, the three QBs were ruled close contacts due to not wearing masks around Driskel.
Here's how Denver got wiped out at the QB position in a 72-hour span:QB Jeff Driskel tested positive for COVID on Thursday. Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles did not wear masks, per a source, and were deemed high-risk close contacts today. They now are out Sunday.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 28, 2020
On Saturday, when coach Vic Fangio was asked if the Broncos had any new positives or close contacts he said, "No, no one—all those questions—no new ones today. Nothing from contact tracing with those two guys and everything was all positive this morning."
And on Thursday, Fangio was asked whether or not any other quarterbacks would be affected by Driskel's positive test.
“No, the other quarterbacks were only on there minimal amounts, like two minutes and some seconds—four minutes," Fangio said. "That's over a three or four day period. They thoroughly checked those guys that were on the two minutes, three minutes, four minutes, and they came back and said nobody else needs to go on the list and they cleared us to have normal activities and normal practice today.”
Third string running back Royce Freeman and wide receiver Kendall Hinton would likely be the Broncos' best options at quarterback if the game isn't postponed or canceled. Hinton would be the leading candidate, playing four years of quarterback at Wake Forest before switching to wide receiver his fifth and final year. Hinton threw for 1,504 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in his career.
It's still unknown whether or not the game will be played, after the Ravens and Steelers game was postponed until Tuesday due to Baltimore having 12 players test positive. As of right now, the game is still on.
Following the news that the Broncos would likely have to play without a quarterback, many players took to Twitter to voice their opinions on the matter:
Tight end Noah Fant: "I’m not one to complain, but NFL y’all can’t possibly send us into a game without a QB. The most important position to a offense. We don’t even got a back up."
Offensive lineman Joe Jones: "Sadly, stuff like this doesn’t even surprise me anymore man!"
Safety Kareem Jackson: "Aye I wonder if they will let us borrow (Jameis Winston for a day."
Linebacker Von Miller: "Been waiting my whole life for this moment! 'Von ELWAY.' Ima passing QB don’t need to run much! Ankle is good for QB."
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy: "NFL really gonna do us like that doe."
The Broncos and Saints are still set to kick off at 2:05 p.m. MST at Empower Field. This post will be updated when more information comes available.