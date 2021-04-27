If history has anything to do with who the Broncos pick at No. 9 overall Thursday night, it likely means Denver won't take a quarterback.

The last quarterback taken ninth in the NFL draft was Marty Domres, who was selected by the San Diego Chargers in 1969. History will likely play no role in who the Broncos actually select ninth, if they don't trade up or back. But recent history has shown there's a lot of value at No. 9, with players such as linebacker Luke Kuechly and edge rusher Leonard Floyd being drafted in that spot over the past 10 years.

Here's a look at the last 10 players to be selected ninth overall in the NFL draft:

2011: Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

Smith has turned out to be one the best tackles in football, having made seven Pro Bowls and being a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He's started 133 games for the Cowboys and has become one of the most important players in their organization after signing an eight-year, $97.6 million contract in 2015.

2012: Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

Kuechly retired following the 2019 season, but had what many believe to be a Hall of Fame-caliber career with Carolina. In his nine seasons with the Panthers, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler and five-time first-team All-Pro selection, totaling 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions and seven sacks. He's considered one of the greatest Panthers in team history.

2013: Dee Milliner, CB, New York Jets

Unlike Smith and Kuechly, Milliner's career didn't work out well in New York. Plagued with injuries, Milliner was out of the NFL after three seasons. He had a solid rookie season with three interceptions and 17 passes defensed, but barely saw the field the next two years because of serious injuries.

2014: Anthony Barr, LB, Minnesota Vikings

Drafted by George Paton and the Vikings, Barr has been one of the most consistent linebackers in the NFL for the past seven years before getting injured last season. He's a four-time Pro Bowler and has started 87 games for the Vikings, recording 423 tackles, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions.

2015: Ereck Flowers, OT, New York Giants

Flowers has had a consistent career, playing left tackle for the Giants for four seasons before being traded to Jacksonville in 2018 and playing in Washington in 2019 and Miami in 2020, where he signed a three-year, $30 million deal. He was traded back to Washington on Tuesday.

2016: Leonard Floyd, EDGE, Chicago Bears

Floyd has been productive in his five years in the NFL and is coming off the best season of his career in 2020 with the Rams. In his four years in Chicago, Floyd totaled 18.5 sacks and 254 tackles. Last year with the Rams, he had a career-high 10.5 sacks and 55 tackles.

2017: John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Ross hasn't been the player most expected him to be after he ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine. He's caught 51 passes for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns, but missed most of the 2017 and 2020 seasons due to injury.

2018: Mike McGlinchey, OT, San Francisco 49ers

McGlinchey has been a starter the past three years on San Francisco's offensive line, playing right guard and tackle. The 49ers recently exercised his fifth-year option, meaning they hope to keep him around for the long term.

2019: Ed Oliver, DT, Buffalo Bills

In his two years in the NFL, Oliver has proven he's a starter on the defensive line and maybe a future Pro Bowler. In his rookie season, he started only seven games but played in 16, recording five sacks. Last year, he started all 16 games and totaled three sacks and 33 tackles.

2020: CJ Henderson, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Henderson showed potential in the only eight games he played in his rookie season, recording one interception and six passes defensed. He missed the second half of the season with a groin injury.