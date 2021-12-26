The Denver Broncos visited the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday with both teams clinging to playoff hopes.

The Broncos (7-7) were coming off a 15-10 loss at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Raiders (7-7) beat the Cleveland Browns on the road, 16-14, last Monday night.

The Raiders came out with the win on Sunday, beating the Broncos 17-13. Here's how it happened.

4Q: Raiders 17, Broncos 13

The Broncos defense came up with a key stop, holding the Raiders to just a field goal.

3Q: Raiders 14, Broncos 13

The Raiders came out charging on their first possession of the second half, driving all the way to the end zone to take the lead back.

2Q: Broncos 13, Raiders 7

Bradley Chubb intercepted Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and ran it all the way to the one-yard line. Javonte Williams got the job done on the next play, punching it into the end zone to give the Broncos their first lead of the day.

2Q: Raiders 7, Broncos 6

The Broncos got the ball back with two minutes left in the half after forcing a fumble, but couldn't even get a first down. Brandon McManus made another field goal, this time from 55 yards.

2Q: Raiders 7, Broncos 3

The drive started with a 40-yard reception from Jerry Jeudy, but then came a slew of penalties that sent the Broncos in the wrong direction. They were still able to get three points out of the drive.

2Q: Raiders 7, Broncos 0

A roughing the passer call put the Raiders into the red zone, and three plays later they got a touchdown. Derek Carr connected with Hunter Renfrow for a 10-yard score as the Raiders take the lead.

Pregame: The Broncos will be without at least three starters today. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and inside linebacker Kenny Young will both be out, with neither passing concussion protocol. And center Lloyd Cushenberry will also not play, after being placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday.

Follow the action on Twitter and read preview coverage of the game here: