Several players from Colorado's Division I FBS schools could hear their name called this week at the NFL draft, which begins at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Colorado, Colorado State and Air Force all have multiple players hoping to earn a spot on an NFL roster next fall. Colorado has seen its fair share of players drafted, with 292 being selected in school history. Colorado State has had 108, while Air Force has had only eight.
But this year, all three have a few players who could go in the later rounds or, at the minimum, sign with a team following the draft.
Air Force
QB Donald Hammond III: Entering the draft as Air Force’s all-time leader in passing efficiency (154.09) and in passing yards per completion (20.6), Hammond is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft. He's not expected to be drafted, but his dual-threat ability — rushing for 924 yards and passing for 1,939 in two seasons at Air Force — might pique some teams' interest and give him an opportunity to sign undrafted.
OL Parker Ferguson: A three-year starter at left tackle, Ferguson might be the most likely player from Air Force to get drafted. At 6-foot-4, 306 pounds Ferguson is versatile and will likely at least sign with a team and earn an opportunity to make a roster or practice squad.
OL Nolan Laufenberg: A Castle Rock native, Laufenberg is another offensive lineman who could be drafted or sign an undrafted free-agent deal with a team. Playing guard, he and Ferguson helped Air Force average 299 rushing yards per game last season, the second most in the country. It wouldn't shock many if either snuck into the seventh round.
Colorado
DT Mustafa Johnson: Of all the in-state players, Johnson is the most likely to get drafted and many believe the Broncos might be his landing spot. Many believe he's a fifth- to seventh-round pick, after totaling 100 tackles and 14 sacks in three seasons at Colorado.
OL William Sherman: Playing both left and right tackle for the Buffaloes, Sherman is the only other player from CU who might be drafted. He'd likely play guard in the NFL at 6-4, 310 pounds, but could be a late round or undrafted signee worth bringing in to compete for a roster spot.
Colorado State
WR Warren Jackson: After opting out of the 2020 season, Jackson's stock has dropped a bit. But thanks to a career season in 2019 catching 77 passes for 1,119 yards and eight touchdowns, Jackson will certainly get an opportunity from a team either in the later rounds or as a free agent. He's also one of the bigger wide receivers in the draft at 6-6, 215 pounds.
OT Keith Williams: Williams is maybe the most raw player on this list, having transferred from junior college. He likely won't be drafted, but at 6-7, 300 pounds he's worth bringing in for training camp and maybe a practice squad.
DT Ellison Hubbard: Totaling 15.5 sacks in four seasons at Colorado State, Hubbard is another player who probably won't get drafted but will likely sign with a team after the draft. He's not the biggest defensive lineman at 6-2, 285 pounds, but could play on the edge and help a team's practice squad.