Soon-to-be Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, wasted little time in getting out in the Denver community by paying a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado on Monday.

The Broncos and the Seahawks agreed to a trade to bring Wilson to Denver on March 8. The deal will become official at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when the new NFL league year begins.

Wilson was known for his work in the community in Seattle and is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner.

Here are some photos from Wilson's visit to the Children's Hospital.

New Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, talk to an enthusiastic Molly Nash during a visit to Children's Hospital of Colorado in Denver on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Children's Hospital of Colorado.
