Soon-to-be Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, wasted little time in getting out in the Denver community by paying a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado on Monday.
Thanks to our new neighbors @DangeRussWilson and @Ciara for surprising our patients with a personal visit to @RyanFoundation's #SeacrestStudios this morning! Our patients loved the broadcast, conversations and autographs. #HereItsDifferent pic.twitter.com/3IvIt3H1Ym— Children's Hospital Colorado (@ChildrensColo) March 15, 2022
The Broncos and the Seahawks agreed to a trade to bring Wilson to Denver on March 8. The deal will become official at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when the new NFL league year begins.
Wilson was known for his work in the community in Seattle and is a former Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner.
Here are some photos from Wilson's visit to the Children's Hospital.