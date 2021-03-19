Former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Houston Texans, his agent Mike McCartney announced Friday.
The three-year Bronco and Denver native was given an original round tender by the Broncos earlier this week, leaving the door open for his exit from Colorado. Broncos GM George Paton said Thursday during a press conference that the organization wanted to do right by Lindsay and that this was the best option for all parties.
Lindsay, who rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns as a Bronco, will now compete for a starting job in Houston along side Mark Ingram and David Johnson.