Broncos guard Dalton Risner and guard Graham Glasgow block while Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay runs with the ball in the second quarter. The Broncos defeated the Dolphins 20-13 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

Former Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay has signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Houston Texans, his agent Mike McCartney announced Friday.

The three-year Bronco and Denver native was given an original round tender by the Broncos earlier this week, leaving the door open for his exit from Colorado. Broncos GM George Paton said Thursday during a press conference that the organization wanted to do right by Lindsay and that this was the best option for all parties. 

Lindsay, who rushed for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns as a Bronco, will now compete for a starting job in Houston along side Mark Ingram and David Johnson. 

