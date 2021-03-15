The Broncos have put an original-round tender on running back Phillip Lindsay, meaning his future in Denver is uncertain, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Gazette confirmed this report.

With Lindsay being given an original-round tender — also known as a right-of-refusal — it means his time in Denver may be up. Lindsay will be able to sign offer sheets with other teams, with the Broncos having the right to match any offer. But if the Broncos don't match the offer and subsequently lose Lindsay to another team, they will not receive compensation for the 26-year-old running back. Placing an original-round tender essentially leaves the door wide open for Lindsay to leave.

General Manager George Paton addressed Lindsay's situation March 4.

“We’re still working through Phillip," Paton said. "Phillip is a good player and very passionate. He had some injuries last year and he brings energy and juice. He’s a restricted free agent and we do plan on tendering him. I’m not sure at what level but we want Phillip here.”

Lindsay is not the only Bronco who has been tendered, with receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Alexander Johnson expected to receive second-round tenders, according to KOA's Brandon Krisztal. This would all but guarantee Patrick's and Alexander's return to Denver.

Lindsay, meanwhile, is a Denver native and attended the University of Colorado, spending his first three NFL seasons with the Broncos after signing with the franchise as a undrafted free agent in 2018. He's become a fan favorite among Broncos Country, rushing for 2,550 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three seasons. He suffered several injuries this past season, missing five games.

If Lindsay does sign with another team, Melvin Gordon will assumedly become Denver's No. 1 running back after splitting time with Lindsay last year.