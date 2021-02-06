Peyton Manning, who helped the Denver Broncos win their third Super Bowl, is officially elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors show.
Manning sits third all time among quarterbacks in passing yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539), trailing only Drew Brees and Tom Brady.
Let's take a look at other comparisons from the careers of Manning and Brady, which had Brady lead in all-time matchups 11-6.
Touchdown passes
Manning: 539 (third)
Brady: 581 (first)
Passing yards
Manning: 71,940 (third)
Brady: 79,204 (second)
MVPs
Manning: 5 (first)
Brady: 3 (tied second)
Pro Bowls
Manning: 14 (tied first)
Brady: 14 (tied first)
Super Bowl wins
Manning: 2
Brady: 6