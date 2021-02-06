Peyton Manning, who helped the Denver Broncos win their third Super Bowl, is officially elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it was announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors show. 

Manning sits third all time among quarterbacks in passing yards (71,940) and touchdowns (539), trailing only Drew Brees and Tom Brady.

Let's take a look at other comparisons from the careers of Manning and Brady, which had Brady lead in all-time matchups 11-6. 

Touchdown passes

Manning: 539 (third)

Brady: 581 (first)

Passing yards

Manning: 71,940 (third)

Brady: 79,204 (second)

MVPs

Manning: 5 (first)

Brady: 3 (tied second)

Pro Bowls

Manning: 14 (tied first)

Brady: 14 (tied first)

Super Bowl wins

Manning: 2

Brady: 6

