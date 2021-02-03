No surprise here: Peyton Manning is going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to a report by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Manning was reportedly informed during a party in his honor.
But no report is needed, as Manning has long been expected to be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, after his 17-year NFL career. Manning spent the final four seasons of his career in Denver, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 while throwing for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns in Denver.
Manning, along with the other members of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, will officially be announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors broadcast, which will air on CBS at 7 p.m.