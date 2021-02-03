Hall Of Fame Finalists Football

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in NFL football's Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif. Manning, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.

 Julie Jacobson - staff, AP

No surprise here: Peyton Manning is going to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to a report by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. Manning was reportedly informed during a party in his honor.

But no report is needed, as Manning has long been expected to be a shoo-in for the Hall of Fame, after his 17-year NFL career. Manning spent the final four seasons of his career in Denver, helping the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 while throwing for 17,112 yards and 140 touchdowns in Denver.

Manning, along with the other members of the 2021 Hall of Fame class, will officially be announced Saturday night during the NFL Honors broadcast, which will air on CBS at 7 p.m. 

