The Sheriff is returning to "Monday Night Football."

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who helped Denver win Super Bowl 50, is set to host an alternate "Monday Night Football" broadcast this season, ESPN announced Monday. Peyton will be joined by his brother and former New York Giants quarterback, Eli, on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for 30 Monday night games over the next three seasons (10 games per season).

The Mannings will broadcast from remote locations and plan to have several high-profile guests on the telecast, including former and current players.

"This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Co. reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content," Peyton said in a statement. "ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions (Manning's production company) as we built out The Places franchise, and we're excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone."

The brothers recently retired — Peyton in 2016 and Eli in 2019 — with two Super Bowl wins each. Peyton has since been involved with his own show on ESPN, "Peyton's Places," while Eli recently joined the Giants organization in a business operations and fan engagement role.

The two will call the first three weeks of "Monday Night Football" — Baltimore at Las Vegas, Detroit at Green Bay and Philadelphia at Dallas — with the other seven games to be announced at a later date.

"Offering multiple 'Monday Night Football' viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans," Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement.

"Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends."