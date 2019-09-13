DENVER — Two daughters of the late Pat Bowlen have filed a petition to invalidate a 2009 trust for ownership of the Denver Broncos.
In a filing in Arapahoe County Court on Friday, Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace argue their father did not have the capacity to sign his estate planning documents.
"There is substantial evidence that Mr. Bowlen lacked the required capacity in 2009," said Giovanni Ruscitti, an attorney for Amie Bowlen Klemmer and Beth Bowlen Wallace, in a statement. "As a result, Ms. Klemmer and Ms. Wallace have filed a petition asking the Arapahoe County Court to decide that issue, the related issue of whether the 2009 trust was valid, and whether Mr. Bowlen was susceptible to undue influence."