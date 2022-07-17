DENVER — Ten wins, minimum.
What’s it going to take for the (2022) Broncos to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2015?
Use both hands.
Of the NFL’s 14 playoff teams last year, the debut of a 17-game schedule, 12 won 10 games. Only the nine-win Steelers and Eagles shorted the magic number. I have Russell Wilson’s Broncos at 9-8, subject to developments during training camp, but nine’s pushing your luck. The Broncos need 10.
The Avalanche’s Stanley Cup march and Nikola Jokic’s back-to-back MVPs scored perfect 10s.
It’s about time the Broncos started carrying their weight around these hills again. The Broncos haven’t won 10 games since 2015, had 10 touchdown catches by one man since tight end Julius Thomas, had a triumphant locker room against the Chiefs in over 10 meetings (13). The Broncos have lost at least 10 games four times since the last time they won 10 games.
Broncos training camp starts in 10 days, on Wednesday, July 27 — at 10 a.m.
Ten things to consider:
1. Ten seasons in Seattle for Russell Wilson. So why is he here? About the only red flag in the Broncos’ Russell Wilson era is that there is a Broncos’ Russell Wilson era at all. ESPN listed 10 players as franchise quarterbacks. (Wilson came in at No. 8.) As John Elway pointed out, these types “don’t grow on trees.” So how tired of Wilson were the Seahawks to trade one away?
2. Ten bucks on the Broncos scores a $140 payday if they win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12, 2023. First, they must escape the AFC West. Three teams from the West are among the 10 favorites to win it all — the Chiefs, Chargers, Broncos. (The Raiders are down the list, for some reason, with the 18th-best odds.) No other division has three teams in the top 10.
3. Ten wouldn’t be enough, so the Broncos will host 14 camp practices open to the public. Highlights include the return of daily autograph sessions; “Back Together Saturday,” a league-wide “celebration” July 30 to help you forget all the useless COVID restrictions the NFL enforced; a practice with the Cowboys Aug. 11 (when ex-CSU star Michael Gallup returns). The one that requires tickets is July 30 — and those tickets vanished in, you guessed it, 10 minutes.
4. Ten receiving touchdowns for a Seahawks wide receiver four of the past five seasons. (Seattle allowed Wilson to wing it in his final half-decade there.) But no pass-catcher on the Broncos roster has caught more than six touchdowns in a season. Tim Patrick’s high is six. Same for Courtland Sutton. This is the year No. 10 finally breaks out and Jerry Jeudy catches 10 TDs.
5. Ten teams averaged at least 27 points last season, and Nathaniel Hackett’s Packers were No. 10. OK, so they were Aaron Rodgers’ Packers ... just as the Broncos were Peyton Manning’s ... just as these will be Russell Wilson’s Broncos. “It’s going to be what Russell likes to do,” Hackett said of the offense." Beware: Seattle reached two Super Bowls when Russ set the table, on the strength of a defense and powerful running game, not when Russ cooked.
6. Ten sacks from a Broncos pass-rusher not named Von Miller or DeMarcus Ware has happened only once since 2011. That was Bradley Chubb in his rookie season of 2018. In the three seasons since, Chubb doesn’t have 10 sacks total. Randy Gregory, who has never totaled 10 sacks, got $70 million from the Broncos. Gregory won’t play in the preseason due to surgery, 9News ace Mike Klis reported. With quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and Matt Ryan on the schedule, 10 sacks must come from somebody.
7. Tenth is where Javonte Williams ranks among NFL running backs, according to an ESPN poll of executives, players and coaches. Respect. And that ranked ahead of Eaton High grad Austin Ekeler, who had 20 touchdowns to Williams’ seven. But “Pookie” should not be the topic of conversation among Broncos running backs. That’s Melvin Gordon, who has more than 10 fumbles (11) over the past three seasons. Only the Vikings’ Dalvin Cook has fumbled more.
8. Ten years since Peyton Manning arrived here in Colorado. Can you believe it? And he’s made a lovely neighbor, still living in a $6-million Cherry Hills mansion, still reserving the occasional public tee time at Wellshire Golf Course, a local muni. Just last month Manning filmed an episode of “Peyton’s Places” at Coors Field, where he once rehabbed after multiple neck surgeries. This time he took batting practice with Wilson, the ex-Rockies prospect. “I think those two guys were having fun with it,” skipper Bud Black said. Is PFM ever not having fun?
9. Ten draft picks the Broncos made in 2020 and 2021, respectively. They currently have only five in 2023 and need “more darts,” as general manager George Paton describes picks. The trade for Wilson depleted the Broncos of five picks — a swap they gladly accepted. But if there’s a preseason trade to be made, place a wager that involves picks coming back to Denver.
10. Ten Pro Bowls for Patrick Surtain II, minimum. The Broncos’ best player is 22 years old. A bunch of us (all of us?) shook our heads when Paton drafted Surtain at No. 9 — ahead of quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones. Our bad, GP. Paton swung the Russ trade, made 4,000 tickets for a training camp vanish and turned the Broncos into the cool team of 2022.
Ten days.