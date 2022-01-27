DENVER — This doesn’t mean the Broncos are finally going to beat the Chiefs, or, a year from right now, be gearing up for NFL championship Sunday and a trip to Super Bowl LVII.
It does mean the Broncos are on the way back, because the Broncos are going the brains route.
The Broncos are on the way back because they’re going to introduce Nathaniel Hackett as head coach on Friday. They were smart enough to recognize that a man who once balanced a college neurobiology major with a side hustle in hip-hop dance is no dummy. They were smart enough to see a man who gained the trust of Packers enigma Aaron Rodgers has the personality and people-ness to inspire borderline NFL players, too. Those things are Hackett.
Shoot, I’d hire a guy who pulled off all those things, plus raised four kids with wife Megan. That’s one solid life resume at the age of 42.
The Broncos are on their way back because they’re going to be led by smart people. They're thinkers now, not that "leaders of men" baloney. That’s what Thursday’s announcement of the Hackett hire told me, and it’s really not more complicated than that. The next step is getting lucky. The next step is swinging a trade for Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
There is too much smoke around Rodgers and the Broncos to believe a trade can’t happen.
Hackett’s the same age as Mike Shanahan when the Broncos hired Shanny. And while this is pure speculation, I’m going to take a stab and say Shanny wouldn’t have been Shanny without John Elway at quarterback. That’s Hackett with the Broncos. To win he needs a franchise QB.
Don’t they all?
As Packers offensive coordinator, with Rodgers, Hackett’s offense scored the eighth-most points in the league. Without Rodgers, in Buffalo and Jacksonville, his offense scored the 20th-most.
Whether they’re smart or this ends up looking dumb, the future of the Broncos depends on them finding a big-time quarterback. It’s really not more complicated than that. Hackett’s smart. Paton’s smart. That’s why the Broncos are on their way back. But I’ll tell you another reason the Broncos were smart to hire Hackett as the 18th coach in team history.
It’s like the most important question a high school athlete can ask before they decide on a college program: if you blow out a knee and your playing career is over, are you still going to be happy you chose that school? The Broncos are still going to be happy with Hackett if he can’t help lure Rodgers to Denver.
But it would be a lot cooler if he did.
The best place to look for these kinds of things is Las Vegas, and the Broncos now are the betting favorites (plus-270 for degenerates like my friends) to land Rodgers if he leaves Green Bay. And Rodgers is going to leave Green Bay, because Green Bay is in a terrible spot with the salary cap. Rodgers wants no part of a rebuild.
Aaron Rodgers sure likes Nathaniel Hackett, though.
“I love him,” Rodgers clarified in November. “I hope he doesn’t go anywhere... unless I do.”
Rodgers and Hackett are BFF.
“His presentations are legendary. They really are,” Rodgers said of the new Broncos coach. “He finds ways every single week to come up with new cool ideas. He’s got infectious energy. He’s hilarious. I love spending time with him. He’s incredible in front of a room.”
Don’t worry about the COVID cult that wants Rodgers to play anywhere except here because of his views on COVID-19. They’ll reverse course as soon as he throws his first touchdown at Empower Field at Mile High, because the advantage and attraction of having no actual principles is the ability to reverse course.
Swinging a trade for Rodgers would turn the path of Broncos and NFL history. You guys remember Peyton Manning. Same was true then.
The Broncos were the first of nine teams with coaching vacancies to fill their coaching vacancy. They were smart to glance over the Final Four of the NFL postseason and think, Hey, let’s do that. The teams still alive are smart teams. They’re Andy Reid collaborating with Eric Bienemy with the Chiefs. They’re Sean McVay and a Rams brain trust that's unafraid of new ideas. They’re 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan hiring offensive coordinator McDaniel, a Yale graduate and NFL head coach candidate at 38. They're all operations that are confident enough in their own knowledge to listen to someone else’s.
They are also teams with QBs Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Joe Burrow and Jimmy Garoppolo. Jimmy G might be the smartest one. He’s turned a pretty smile into $114 million.
Denver’s Super Bowl odds improved from 40-to-1 to 18-to-1 when the Broncos hired Hackett, and it wasn’t because they hired Hackett. It’s because Rodgers-to-Denver is likelier to happen.
Hackett is the first hip-hop-dancing neurobiologist to coach the Broncos. He’s also the biggest Star Wars fan to coach the Broncos, to the point he’s called plays “Leia” and “Yoda,” a smooth transition from "Omaha." He would be the first Broncos coach to win a Super Bowl without a Hall of Fame QB — unless he can help pull off a Rodgers trade to Denver. His dad, Paul Hackett, once recruited Carson Palmer to USC.
Ask Dad how he did it.
Going out on a limb here, but the Broncos would be immediate contenders if they land Rodgers. And if not? They’ll be stuck in third or fourth in the AFC West. In one game this season without Rodgers, Hackett’s Packers scored only seven points. In Jacksonville, Hackett had Blake Bortles at quarterback and Hackett was fired after seven straight losses. In Green Bay, Hackett had Rodgers at quarterback and he’s now coaching the Broncos. See, pretty simple.
The Broncos didn’t hire Hackett because he could deliver Rodgers and fix their longest issue.
But it would be a lot cooler if he did.