ENGLEWOOD • This is Russell Wilson’s world.

The Broncos are just living in it.

What did I see on Day 1 of Broncos camp? Well, glad you asked, because what I saw on Day 1 of Broncos camp was unlike anything I’ve ever seen first-hand in sports. The Broncos are now directed and produced and written and, perhaps, acted by one man, Russell Wilson. For better or for worse, the closing credits of the 2022 Broncos season will have “RUSSELL CARRINGTON WILSON” in big, bold letters... followed by the other 369 Broncos employees scrolling up — as the latest international pop hit by his wife, Ciara, bumps on the soundtrack.

The Broncos are the Wilsons' world now.

The Broncos opened the Wilson era Wednesday morning to a sparse training camp crowd, relative to the Peyton Manning crowds, and the fanatics who were there got a real inside look at how this era will go. It will go with Russ high-fiving the crowd to open camp, Russ wearing his own No. 3 jersey when it’s not football time, Russ buying out their courtside seats and the ones next to them at a Nuggets game to give the fam breathing room, Russ and Ciara closing out Day 1 shooting a TikTok video (courtesy the family’s personal videographer) at midfield. They delivered a choreographed jump to Ciara’s 3,000,000 social media followers. It was cute, and the 5-second clip was probably worth more than you and I will make this seven-day week.

Not hating, just saying. It’s impressive. It's a business. It’s a corporation. The Wilsons’ net worth reportedly is $155 million, and that’s before Russ’s next contract with the Broncos.

Look, I’m not telling you all about this oversized Russell Wilson production because it’s a good thing or a bad thing, but it’s absolutely a thing. It’s a thing unlike anything Colorado has seen, and it’s a thing that helps explain why the Seahawks had one of the world’s 10-or-so franchise quarterbacks and voluntarily moved on from one of them. There's a lot going on here.

“I don’t know if she (Ciara) will be here every day,” Russ said. “But she’ll be out here a lot.”

The Russ era will be more Tebow than Manning, and I'm not talking about football. It’s going to be press conference filibusters and motivational speeches, deep thoughts, winning some games you probably shouldn't win, things that make you go hmmm. Wilson closed out his Day 1 news conference with "Go Broncos... let's ride!"

And the new configuration of the Broncos has two parties: the Broncos and Team Russ. How well the respective corners mesh is going to decide if there are Super Bowls in their future or super whoops in their future. Both corners must work together. Russ’s entourage arrived in two fancy SUVs, and two barely fit them all. Russ’s personal quarterbacks coach, Jake Heaps. Agent Mark Rodgers, who reps baseball stars (and Russ). The family’s security detail. Ciara, who’s a way bigger star than Russ, and their adorable kids. Some other folks who looked important and fit. At least one entourage member wore a “Broncos Staff” credential, and that sums it up.

“They really have become part of the Broncos family,” general manager George Paton said.

We’ll see. That’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen, and we haven’t gotten to Russ’s personal chef(s). The second act of Russ’s playing career is already cooking. To be more accurate, it never really stopped and simply found a new office.

Russ made an appearance in HBO’s “Entourage,” but I didn’t realize until it arrived in full at Dove Valley how deep his own really went. He’s been in Seattle. How would we know? Plus, this is Denver, where spotlight-avoiders Joe Sakic and Nikola Jokic stick around and Carmelo Anthony seeks brighter lights. Russ longed to be here, and after his first day of training camp, said he wants to retire here. Shoot, Russ — can we call him Russ? — can’t get enough of this place.

“I know I want to be here for a long, long time — hopefully the rest of my career,” Wilson said.

The Broncos hired the right coach for an unusual dynamic. Nathaniel Hackett played second fiddle to Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay and to this point hasn't so much as whispered an ego. The Broncos will "go as fast as the quarterbacks want to go," Hackett said. And there you go.

Right, the football practice. Wide receiver/return man Montrell Washington caught a touchdown. His easy speed looks like one of those Chiefs sprinters who’s always running away from everybody. And keep an eye on Jonas Griffith, a linebacker, who broke up a pass with an athletic play and covers some serious ground. Patrick Surtain is Denver’s best player. Total stud. There should be worries about their ability to stop strong running games, but this was Day 1.

And Day 1 belonged to the same man who must take ownership for Day 2, and Day 200, maybe Day 2,000. The Russ Bus production was front and center and when it wasn’t, he made it so.

“It felt like a game, to be honest with you,” Wilson said after.

I don’t believe him. It did not feel like a game. It felt like a practice without pads in July. But only one thing matters, and all the entourages, teams, sides, nutritionists, security, masseuses, business managers won’t matter. Win.