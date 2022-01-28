DENVER — Everything you heard about new Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is true.
The energy. Man, the energy. Does he shotgun Skittles? The brain. Shoot, I had to Google neurobiology, his college major. His Justin Timberlake obsession. His goofy sense of humor.
“I’m going to make a run at being the sexiest coach in the NFL against (Matt Fleur, his old boss with the Packers),” the 18th coach of the Broncos said at his introduction on Friday.
Hey, bald is beautiful. We both hope.
But you’re not reading this to see another member of the news media blindly trust authority because they wear important credentials, have a nice smile, or because they just seem so nice. Coloradans used to be more discriminating than that. As the Broncos' 18th coach, Hackett has one job and one job only.
Results. That’s all that matters. Win.
“He’s big into the arts, helping others, volunteering in the community,” Broncos general manager George Paton said.
Super. Don’t care. Vance Joseph brought his giant, awesome dog to work at UCHealth Training Center. Loved that dog, but neither “VJ” or the dog won. Vic Fangio told fun stories and cooked a mean meatball. He gone, too. Here’s the only way the new era of Broncos football is a success: A former hip-hop dance instructor, Hackett’s busting a move on TikTok at a Broncos Super Bowl party in Phoenix (2023), Las Vegas (2024), New Orleans (2025) or whatever's after that — with Justin Timberlake on the mic.
Then and only then was Hackett a good hire. All the other stuff couldn’t possibly matter less.
I enjoyed Hackett’s introduction as much as the next guy. He was genuine, funny, sensational. The 42-year-old came across as the kind of leader who could turn beagles into guard dogs, and the Broncos lately have rolled over like beagles. He played all the Broncos hits. He begged John Elway for a No. 7 jersey (“I’m not joking,” Hackett said.) He talked up Elway launching deep balls back in the day (“Let’s face it, that’s what the people in the stands love”). He names play-calls after “Star Wars” or Timberlake songs. As a character in a galaxy far, far away, Hackett claimed he’d be Han Solo.
“He got the beautiful princess too,” Hackett said.
His patient wife Megan sat in the front row.
“Sorry, I had to say that,” he said with a laugh. “She’s so mad at me right now.”
All good stuff! Hackett’s debut made you want to play 18 holes with the guy, the true measure of a man. Doesn't matter. Beat the Chiefs. Win the AFC West. Win a Super Bowl. That’s all that used to matter around here, and it’s past time to return to the standard. Now the Broncos lobby for Pro Bowl votes on Twitter. (Haven’t seen Tom Brady lobby for Pro Bowl votes on Twitter. Have you?) Now the best days at Mile High involve Mike Shanahan and Peyton Manning going in the Ring of Fame. Now the Broncos do almost everything well except win, the biggest thing.
Too many people in charge now are in charge because they say the right things, worked for the right people, toed the right line. For Hackett to be a good hire, results must be what matters.
Friday at Dove Valley was a superb start. He even wore a suit! Hackett recalled the time, back in Buffalo, when he asked his dad to come in and critique his coaching style. Longtime college and NFL coach Paul Hackett later brought 20 pages of notes to a family dinner.
“I was feeling really good about my coaching style until (then),” Hackett joked.
Better yet, Hackett recruited Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos without recruiting Aaron Rodgers to the Broncos.
“Aaron was absolutely unbelievable. He’s been one of my biggest supporters and I love him,” Hackett said of the Packers star who's probably going to be a former Packers star in the future. “I’m thankful — very much — for him. Coaching a man like that, the one thing you learned is you better have an answer for every question. He’s going to ask every single question about every single thing you’re going to do.”
Yep, we heard. It's endearing.
The Paton and Hackett families posed together for a photo — Paton with his wife and two kids, Hackett with his wife and four kids. Confident, comfortable, symbolic. You don’t take family photos with a guy you’re planning to eventually fire. That's personal. That’s against man code.
“This will be the biggest decision I make in my career,” Paton said of his first (only?) hire.
Hackett’s only mistake on his first day on the job was starting a Twitter account. He should delete it. Does Andy Reid tweet? Bill Belichick? Can you imagine Mike Shanahan on Twitter? Chalk it up to first-day jitters. The Broncos don’t need social media likes. They need to win, and all the other stuff is all the other stuff. Lose every red challenge flag. Call it "Broncos Nation" instead of "Broncos Country." Remind everyone you had a great week of practice. Just win.
“Let’s make no mistake: It’s only fun when you win football games,” Hackett said.
Bingo, coach. But after witnessing Hackett’s first day as Broncos coach, let’s not rule out a quick 18 holes, either.