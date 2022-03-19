DENVER — The trade that shocked the NFL started in Mobile, Ala.
Broncos GM George Paton and Seahawks GM John Schneider met at the Battle House Renaissance during the Senior Bowl to discuss the possibility of trading star quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. And according to sources close to the situation, it was Schneider and the Seahawks who reached out to Paton and the Broncos about a possible trade.
A month later, at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Paton nearly closed the deal as he left the J.W. Marriot in downtown Indianapolis Sunday, March 6.
"It started getting serious at the combine, and once we left the combine, I knew we were in striking distance," Paton said. "I flew home that night on Sunday and sat in the office and thought — 'how we could close the deal?' I talked to John Schneider that night, and then the next morning, we closed the deal.”
On Wednesday, Wilson was officially announced as the Broncos' new starting quarterback, completing one of the biggest, and most secretive, trades in NFL history. The Broncos got Wilson and a fourth-round pick (2022) and the Seahawks got two first-round picks (2022, 2023), two second-round picks (2022, 2023), a fifth-round pick (2022) and three players — quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive end Shelby Harris.
Paton was the mastermind behind the trade. Since being hired as the Broncos' general manager in January 2021, Paton's top priority has been finding Denver's next franchise quarterback — a task that has proven difficult since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016. In his introductory press conference, Paton said the Broncos were a "sleeping giant" and he was here to wake it up, which included acquiring the next franchise quarterback.
And when Paton took the job, coming from Minnesota where he was a top executive for 13 years, he knew a couple of top quarterbacks were likely going to be available in Wilson and Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers. While everyone outside of Dove Valley believed Paton had his sights set on Rodgers, Wilson was always Paton's guy. And he had an everchanging plan on how to land him.
"He was our No. 1 target — he was our priority for the offseason," Paton said Wednesday. "We were going to do anything it took to get ‘Russ’."
While the trade discussions first began in February at the Senior Bowl, this was a deal that was nearly a year in the making.
Holding the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, many speculated the Broncos might take a quarterback in what was expected to be one of the most-talented quarterback classes in recent history. And when Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones fell to Denver at nine, most thought Paton and the Broncos would surely take one of the rookie quarterbacks. Instead, on April 29, 2021, Paton drafted Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II — a player few had mocked to the Broncos and Paton had never met with during the draft process.
"Last year’s draft was about Patrick Surtain. Our whole building fell in love with him, and we were going to take him no matter who was there," Paton said. "We thought he was one of the better players in the draft... At that moment right there, it was about Pat."
Sure, it was about Surtain, who will be a pillar on Denver's defense for years to come. But Paton also knew then he was likely going to have a shot on a franchise quarterback if he stayed patient. And over the following months, he made sure he was in prime position to make a deal, starting with trading Broncos icon, Von Miller.
In a stunning move, Paton traded Miller to the Rams Nov. 1, 2021, in exchange for a second and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. This gave the Broncos five picks in the top 100, making a potential trade less jeopardizing of the Broncos' future. Denver kept both of the Rams' picks in the Wilson trade, leaving them still with three picks in the top 100.
"That wasn’t an easy trade, but we knew that the picks we got back for Von could potentially help us down the road to get a quarterback or to get whatever," Paton said. "This really softens the blow of the picks that we gave up."
With more assets in his arsenal, Paton knew he was going to have an opportunity to make a deal. He also knew his team had to be an attractive destination, which is why he signed two of his top playmakers — receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick — to long-term extensions on Dec. 3, 2021.
In the span of seven months, Paton had made three key decisions — drafting Surtain, trading Miller and signing Sutton and Patrick — that each helped him land Wilson.
"In my position, you’re always thinking ahead," Paton said. "I always talk about flexibility. Flexibility in the draft, and flexibility in the offseason and free agency. We had that flexibility to make a move if we had to."
After the 2021 season, things lined up perfectly from there. As Paton expected, Wilson became available and after a month of back-and-forth, the two teams found a common ground in Indianapolis. According to the Seahawks, Wilson "made it clear he wanted a change." Meanwhile, Wilson denies he initiated the trade.
But for Paton, none of that mattered. And just like when he drafted Surtain, traded Miller and extended Sutton and Patrick, Paton shocked the NFL world.
"The fact that this did not leak — we had a month of negotiations between John and I and it didn’t leak," Paton said. "It’s a credit to John and a credit to the Seahawks, the Broncos, and ‘Russ’ and his team... We didn’t want it to get out. You never know. If it gets out, it could blow up the deal. I credit our organization and the leadership group that knew — the inner circle — that kept it in house."
Of course, after the Broncos and Seahawks agreed to terms, both sides still needed the approval of Wilson. On Tuesday, March 8, the day the news broke, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, and agent Mark Rodgers, secretly flew to Denver to meet with Paton and coach Nathaniel Hackett.
Before he arrived, Wilson had done his homework while on vacation in the Caribbean Islands. He studied all 17 regular-season games — plus the preseason — to get a feel for what the Broncos offered. He then met with Paton and Hackett for hours, before ending the day with a meal at Elway's downtown.
Wilson fell in love with the Broncos, from the playmakers that would surround him to Hackett's winning mindset to Paton's intentions to get the Broncos back to Super Bowl contention.
"I ended up flying here and meeting with George — kind of the first time I ever got to be around him," Wilson said. "I’ve seen him on the fields, like with the Vikings before. But to be able to talk to him and be around him, and his focus level and what he wanted to do and their plan."
Paton's plan — executed perfectly by a first-year GM, hoping to awake that sleeping giant.