ENGLEWOOD — This time a year ago, defensive back Pat Surtain II and running back Javonte Williams were wide-eyed and unsure of what to expect in the NFL.
But now, with successful rookie seasons under their belts, the Broncos cornerback and running back look poised to have big seasons in 2022 and beyond.
“I think the next step is to keep on building on that, keep on growing and keep on learning every day because in the league, you learn from experience," said Surtain, who was taken ninth overall in 2021 and started 15 games with four interceptions last season. "That’s the best thing about it — growing and utilizing your time wisely so you can understand what it takes to be a pro in this league.”
For both players, who proved their worth last season, the biggest hurdle as a rookie was time management off the field. With that now under control, both feel as though they will improve.
“I’d say just being more confident," said Williams, who was taken in the second round in 2021 and piled up 903 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. "I feel like the hardest part last year wasn’t football, it was really off the field. Just everything that I had going on off the field, I feel like I’m just better with my time now and know how to manage things like that.
“I knew that when you come to the NFL, you have media and things like that and sponsorships, but I didn’t know that it was so taxing on your schedule. As soon as you finish with practice, people want you here and here and you need to study.”
Surtain and Williams were quick to say they're not veterans just yet. There's still a lot to learn, as the two 22-year-olds appear to have long careers ahead of them. Both plan to be a part of the organization's foundation moving forward.
Over the course of the next few weeks during OTAs and minicamp, Surtain and Williams won't be as wide-eyed as they were a year ago. Instead, they'll be able to focus on their game, as they continue to mature as players and people.
“I think that transition during that phase — the best thing that I can do is to be able to work on little bits and things — little pieces of my game or add little bits and pieces to my game," Surtain said. "That’s the best things. Also, work on things that you know you’re good at, but you know that you can improve on, too. Just that little bit of management for myself. That’s what I’ll be able to do.”
A trong start
Pat Surtain's rookie stats: 15 starts, 58 tackles, 14 passes defensed, 4 interceptions, 1 touchdown (70 yards)
Javonte Williams' rookie stats: 17 games played, 203 carries, 903 yards, 4 touchdowns, 43 receptions, 316 yards, 3 touchdowns