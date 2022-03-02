INDIANAPOLIS — This year’s quarterback class feels slighted.
Coming off a draft last year in which three quarterbacks were taken with the first three picks, some believe a quarterback won’t even be taken in the top 10 this April, and it’s due to a lack of need at the position.
“I think it's different than some of the years we've had recently where from a quarterback standpoint I don't know that we have the star power,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Feb. 25 ahead of the NFL Combine. “I don't know that we'll have a top 10 pick there.”
If Jeremiah is right, it would be the first time since 2013 that a quarterback was not drafted in the top 10. In the last five years alone, 13 quarterbacks have been taken inside the top 10.
But while many agree with Jeremiah, this year’s top quarterbacks respectfully disagree.
“I know the media, especially, says this draft class for quarterbacks is weak or whatever,’’ Nevada quarterback Carson Strong said Wednesday at the combine. “But I think there's a ton of good quarterbacks in this draft class.’’
One team that might take a quarterback in the top 10 is the Broncos, picking at No. 9 and in need of one.
The Broncos’ quarterback situation is up in the air this offseason, hoping to land a franchise QB likely through free agency or via trade. But they could consider taking a quarterback in the draft if the right guy is available. General manager George Paton has scouted several of this year’s top quarterbacks, including Strong, North Carolina’s Sam Howell, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Coral and Liberty’s Malik Willis. Each of those five have already visited with the Broncos this week at the combine and are expected to meet again ahead of the draft.
“We got to look at them in the fall,” Paton said. “I went to all of their live games, and you get to know them a little bit there. Then the ones who showed up at the Senior Bowl, that’s another look there. This is just another step in the process. We’ll sit down with all of them, watch them compete with other really good quarterbacks.
“This class is an interesting class. You have five or six talented guys, and they’re all different. So we just really need to hone down and sort it out and stack them, and see who’s best for the Denver Broncos if we go that direction in the draft.”
Pickett, Coral, Howell, Strong and Willis all made cases for why they should be the top quarterback taken, as none of them showed a lack of confidence. But they also made it a point to compliment each other as a class.
“I don't get too caught up in the ratings and stuff like that,” Howell said. “I know there's some really good quarterbacks in this draft class, and it's been kind of cool to go along this process with these guys. They're all really good guys.”
Many consider Pickett the best among the bunch, including Jeremiah, who said Pickett would be the best fit in new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offensive scheme. Pickett said Wednesday he enjoyed his meeting with Hackett and the Broncos and is looking forward to speaking with them more ahead of the draft.
“You're going into the NFL. Pressure's a natural thing,” Pickett said. “Whatever team I go to, I'll be myself and be the best player I can be.”
As a franchise, the Broncos have yet to be successful in drafting quarterbacks in the past. But maybe — in a year many believe the quarterbacks aren’t as talented — the Broncos can find a hidden gem and groom their quarterback of the future.
“Whenever you’re talking to a quarterback, you’re always looking for that ‘it’ factor,” Hackett said. “That’s always so important, because you want a quarterback that when he’s out there, he’s going to make other people better around him. You’re trying to find that in different techniques and different things to see how he presents himself in front of a group of a lot of people that he doesn’t know for the first time. Want to make him feel a little uncomfortable, but at the same time, have a little fun.
“In the end, it’s about that intelligence to be able to get out there and process quickly, because it’s the hardest position and all sports, in my opinion. I mean, it’s unbelievable. You want to be sure you make the right decision there.”
The Broncos have less than two months until they make that decision and if it’s the right one, it could be quite the payoff.