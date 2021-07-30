ENGLEWOOD — Broncos coach Vic Fangio didn't hold back when talking trash to Bobby Massie in Chicago.
The two spent three seasons together with the Bears — Fangio as the defensive coordinator and Massie as the starting right tackle. At the time, the Bears' had one of the best defenses in the league thanks to Fangio. And Fangio let the Bears offense know it, including Massie.
"We knew each other," Massie said. "He used to talk (expletive) to me everyday. He's a cool dude."
Now, a couple years later, Massie has rejoined Fangio in Denver, hoping to become the Broncos' new starting right tackle. Massie was brought to Denver on a one-year, $4 million deal following Ja'Wuan James' season-ending Achilles injury, along with veteran Cameron Fleming to compete with Calvin Anderson for the starting spot.
Massie is entering his 10th season in the NFL, starting at right tackle for the Cardinals his first four seasons in the league and the last five in Chicago. He said Friday a big reason he signed with the Broncos is that he recently bought a house in the Denver area in September — he loves to fish and hunt, he said.
But he also signed with the Broncos because of his familiarity with Fangio, who has high expectations for him.
"Bobby is a great player. He's a vet for sure. Ten-year player," Fangio said. "I know him because me and (Bears quarterback) Mitch Trubisky are good friends from Chicago, so I talked to him when he got here and heard all the great things about him. He's going to bring that nasty edge to that right side as well. He's a vet for a reason. He has the talent; he has the ability to play, and he just needs to get in the offense and get comfortable with it.”
Massie said that's been his biggest challenge so far during OTAs and now training camp, just learning a new offense.
"It's been good," Massie said. "Just trying to get used to the playbook, the terminology and the altitude... Ball is ball. Ain't nothing new under the sun. It's just different terminology and different ways of speaking, different language.
"It's a great team with a lot of talent on it and I just felt like it was a good fit."
Massie played with the first team Friday, after being on the second team the first two days of camp while Anderson started at right tackle. Still, Massie is considered the favorite to win the job because of his experience.
And he certainly believes that will give him an advantage in the competition.
"Just go out and do what I do — do what I've been doing the past decade," Massie said. "Let my play speak for itself."