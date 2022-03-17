DENVER — For D.J. Jones, his journey to Denver isn't one he's taking for granted.
The defensive tackle, who signed with the Broncos this week during free agency, has had quite the rise in the NFL. Jones played college ball at East Mississippi Community College for two seasons before finishing his collegiate career at Ole Miss. He was drafted by the 49ers in 2017 in the sixth round and has since made a name for himself in five seasons in San Francisco, becoming one of the top defensive line free agents this offseason.
This week, Jones chose the Broncos and signed a three-year, $30 million contract, which he says will forever change he and his family's lives.
“It’s a blessing," Jones said Thursday. "Coming where I come from, having as much support as I’ve had along the years, means everything for them to have trust in me and allow me to come here on a three-year contract and prove myself. To me, I’m still proving myself as a player in this league.”
Whether Jones wants to admit it or not, he has already proven himself as one of the best run stuffers in the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones’ run-stop percentage of 13.1% in 2021 was the best in the league of the 105 interior defensive linemen who had at least 150 snaps against the run. Jones also totaled 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two sacks.
"He's a battler man," said quarterback Russell Wilson, who has faced Jones throughout his career. "He knows how to get to the quarterback. To add him — good job (Broncos GM) George (Paton). To add him is pretty great. He knows how to get to the quarterback. He knows how to stuff the run. He's aggressive. He'll chase after you. He'll never give up. I had nightmares against him and the 49ers. He's a tremendous football player."
Jones will be paired alongside defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, which could be a productive defensive duo for the Broncos moving forward. And Jones is versatile, playing both nose tackle and defensive tackle, with the Broncos intending to use him at both.
“I wouldn’t call myself a D-end or anything, but I might’ve gotten some feet from my father," Jones said. "I like to attack the ball, wherever it is. That’s something that was instilled in me from an early age and stuck with me forever. I just like to make plays all over the field.”
Above all, though, Jones doesn't plan on wasting his opportunity in Denver, hoping to be a part of the Broncos long-term and continue on his upward trajectory.
"It’s everything," Jones said. "Just to know that I have the financial stability, but this isn’t it. More money, more purpose."
Compton has familiarity in Denver
The Broncos also officially signed veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton, who also played for the 49ers. Compton has spent nine seasons in the NFL, playing for Washington, the Falcons, Bears, Vikings, Jets and 49ers the past two seasons. Compton can play both guard and tackle, starting seven games at right tackle last season in San Francisco. He will likely compete for the starting right tackle job, as well as possibly right guard.
While Compton is unsure of where he will play for the Broncos, he is familiar with new head coach Nathaniel Hackett's offensive system, having played in it in San Francisco.
"I know there's going to be a lot of carryover with the offensive scheme, outside zone," Compton said. "I feel like I bring a lot to the table with that and can hopefully show them that I'm a big part of that in this offense."
Compton is also familiar with the Broncos' new offensive line coach, Butch Barry, who was the 49ers' assistant offensive line coach last season.
"It was a big factor," Compton said. "Butch is a great coach. We actually worked a lot together last year, one-on-one. So just know that he was going to be the coach here was a big part of my decision."
Tomlinson looks to fill unique role
Tight end Eric Tomlinson was also introduced Thursday, after signing a one-year deal with the Broncos. Tomlinson is likely not going to be a big pass-catcher in Denver, but will be a large part of the offense as a blocking tight end. In Baltimore last season, he played 319 offensive snaps, mostly serving as an extra blocker in close yardage situations.
"They liked how I block and so I think I bring that aspect to the game," Tomlinson said. "My whole career I've been a blocking tight end and so I think that's what I bring to this organization.
"I'm looking forward to being a part of (Hackett's) offense and just seeing what we can do."