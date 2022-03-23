DENVER — K'Waun Williams hopes to be the Broncos' "missing piece of the puzzle" in the secondary.

The newly-signed slot cornerback is joining a Broncos secondary that was arguably the best in the NFL last season, with cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Justin Simmons leading the way. Williams, who played for the 49ers the past five seasons, will now be an integral part of that secondary, as he's expected to start at the nickelback position.

"I'm excited," Williams said Wednesday. "I know Pat Surtain. He's a young corner in this league. I feel like he's going to blossom moving forward. Justin Simmons, he's obviously a Pro Bowler. I'm just here to be the missing piece of the puzzle for the guys here and provide a presence in the slot for these guys."

Williams, 30, is a seven-year NFL veteran, playing his first two seasons in Cleveland after going undrafted in 2014. He has since made a name for himself, playing in 91 games, 65 of which were in San Francisco with 36 career starts. He's known not only for his cover ability in the slot but also his ability to turn the ball over, forcing five interceptions and 12 fumbles in his career, including the playoffs. He also has eight sacks, often being used on corner blitzes.

"It's just a niche position that I've been able to play a long time in in this league," Williams said. "I want to be a Swiss Army Knife for this team."

Williams also adds some much-needed experience, having played on football's biggest stage with the 49ers. He was a starter for San Francisco in their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and on last year's team, which lost in the NFC Championship to the Rams.

He hopes he can replicate that success in Denver and possibly help deliver a Super Bowl win, which he said is "absolutely" the expectation for the Broncos next season.

"I'm ready to win," Williams said. "I've been there. I've been close. I've played in a Super Bowl. I've been in NFC Championships. But moving forward, we're just trying to win here."