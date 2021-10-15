FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan laughs as he talks to the media following the morning session of football training camp in Denver, in this Sunday, July 29, 2007, file photo. The Denver Broncos are celebrating Mike Shanahan' coaching contributions during their alumni weekend. Shanahan, who holds the franchise record with 146 victories between 1995-2008, including eight in the playoffs, will go into the Broncos' Ring of Fame during halftime of the Raiders-Broncos game on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021.