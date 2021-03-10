Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will likely avoid a four-game suspension next season after Denver prosecutors on Wednesday dropped a drunken driving case that stemmed from an October incident.
Gordon was pulled over in downtown Denver on Oct. 13 for speeding — going 39 mph in a 25 mph zone — and was later arrested for DUI. According to 9News, the case was dropped because of "issues with police stop."
District attorney and Gordon attorneys emphasized this not a plea to DUI. Reckless driving charge was related to speeding. Gordon has already served 12 hours community service order thru Broncos. He pays $479 in fine ($250) and court fees ($229). #9sports https://t.co/3j1RBIUTJK— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 10, 2021
Dismissed because issues with police stop. NFL security Michael Rankin observed in virtual disposition case. Blood tests results suppressed because of what prosecutors found was how Gordon was stopped by police. #9sports https://t.co/3j1RBIUTJK— Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) March 10, 2021
Gordon pleaded not guilt and the sought delays in the case in an effort to avoid a four game suspension at the end of the 2020-21 season. With the case now dismissed, it's assumed Gordon will not have to serve the four-game suspension the NFL would have likely given him if he was found guilty. The NFL could still suspend Gordon, despite the case being dismissed, but it's unlikely that will happen.
The legal move also means Gordon is all-but guaranteed to return to Denver next season, after speculation that the Broncos might cut him due to the case. General Manager George Paton addressed Gordon's case on March 4.
“We’re gathering information. It’s kind of out of our hands. It’s in the league’s hands. It’s a legal process," Paton said. "He is a good football player. Not sure what is going to happen with him, but we like him as a player.”
Gordon signed a two-year, $16 million deal with the Broncos in the 2020 offseason and will make $4.5 million guaranteed in 2021. He rushed for 986 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season with the Broncos.