ENGLEWOOD — Melvin Gordon could play his final game as a Bronco Saturday at Empower Field.
The veteran running back, about to finish his seventh NFL season, has spent the last two years as the Broncos' starting running back. But with his contract being up at the end of the season and him turning 29 years old this offseason, Gordon could be elsewhere next season if the Broncos choose to make rookie Javonte Williams their lead back.
Gordon signed with the Broncos in 2019 on a two-year, $16-million deal. If he wants to stay in Denver, that number will likely need to shrink.
"This year, I just wanted to put my best foot forward regardless of any game," said Gordon, who has rushed 808 yards and seven touchdowns this season. "I've been wanting to show the Broncos, as well as others, that I’m not old. I still got a lot of juice left... If this is my last game in the Broncos' stadium, I want to make it a great one."
For Gordon, when he looks back on this season though, it won't just be about his individual performance, which has exceeded expectations as he's split reps with Williams. Instead, it will be disappointment.
Gordon, like most in Broncos Country, is frustrated by this season's result as the Broncos will miss the playoffs for a sixth-straight season after losing to the Chargers Sunday. When Gordon was asked what the issue was with this year's team, he had no answer and added that's the most frustrating part — this was supposed to be the team that got the Broncos back into the postseason.
“It’s such a well-built team. It’s a Super Bowl team," Gordon said. "We’re so much better than our record shows. We're such a good football team. We’re so talented across the board. It is ridiculous. And for us to be sitting here without a chance at the playoffs is just — it's tough. We just haven’t been making enough plays… We got to be better. We’re too talented.”
Injury report
The Broncos may have an issue at quarterback this week with starter Teddy Bridgewater still having not cleared concussion protocols and backup Drew Lock suffering a shoulder injury Sunday. Lock did finish the game after leaving in the first quarter, but his status for Saturday's game against the Chiefs appears to be in question.
"The week will tell," coach Vic Fangio said. "If we had to practice today, obviously he wouldn’t practice, but we’re hopeful that he’ll be able to improve as the week goes and end up being the quarterback."
Third-string quarterback Brett Rypien would be the Broncos' starter Saturday if Bridgewater and Lock can't play. Starting left guard Dalton Risner was the only other Broncos injured Sunday and he's expected to miss the season finale with an elbow injury.
The Broncos could also be without kicker Brandon McManus and punter Sam Martin this week, as both were added to the COVID-19/reserve list Monday. Under the new protocols, McManus and Martin could be cleared in the five-day window before Saturday.
