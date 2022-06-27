DENVER • Marlin Briscoe, who was the first black quarterback to start in the AFL in 1968 for the Broncos, has died at the age of 76, the team announced Monday.
Briscoe's daughter told The Associated Press that her father died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, Calif.
Briscoe began his NFL career in 1968 after being drafted by the Broncos in the 14th round of the AFL-NFL Common Draft. He was a star quarterback at Omaha University, but the Broncos drafted him to play cornerback. After several injuries, Broncos coach Lou Saban played Briscoe at quarterback for 11 games, including five starts and totaling 14 touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns.
In 1969, Briscoe was not given an opportunity to start at quarterback and subsequently asked for his release. He went on to be a Pro Bowl wide receiver for the Bills and won two Super Bowls with the Dolphins.
Briscoe's legacy will go far beyond football, though, as he will forever be considered a pioneer in professional sports.
"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Broncos QB Marlin Briscoe," the Broncos said in a statement. "Marlin was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era. He paved the way for countless others and created an indelible legacy. Including through our Marlin Briscoe Diversity Coaching Fellowship. Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin's family, friends and former teammates."