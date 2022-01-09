The Denver Broncos are discussing the firing of Vic Fangio as head coach of the team on Sunday at a news conference.

Gazette news partner 9News is livestreaming the news conference on its YouTube channel.

Fangio was coach for three seasons. Fangio finished his tenure 19-30, missing the playoffs all three seasons and going 7-9 in year one, 5-11 in year two and 7-10 in year three. He was 5-13 against AFC West opponents, including 1-5 against the Raiders and 0-6 against the Chiefs, losing Saturday 28-24 to Kansas City at home.