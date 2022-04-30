The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Saturday in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 4 through 7. Here's what to know:
NFL Draft schedule:
Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT
How to watch:
Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com)
Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.
Broncos draft
Denver's 2022 picks:
No. 64 - Nik Bonitto - EDGE - Oklahoma
No. 80 - Greg Dulcich - TE - UCLA
No. 115 - Demarri Mathis - CB - Pittsburgh
No. 116 - Eyioma Uwazurike - DT - Iowa State
No. 152
No. 162
No. 179
No. 206
No. 232
No. 234
The latest: