The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft continues Saturday in Las Vegas as teams make their choices in Rounds 4 through 7. Here's what to know:

NFL Draft schedule:

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MT

How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com)

Follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for live updates.

Broncos draft

Denver's 2022 picks:

No. 64 - Nik Bonitto - EDGE - Oklahoma

No. 80 - Greg Dulcich - TE - UCLA

No. 115 - Demarri Mathis - CB - Pittsburgh

No. 116 - Eyioma Uwazurike - DT - Iowa State

No. 152

No. 162

No. 179

No. 206

No. 232

No. 234

The latest: