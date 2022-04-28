The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft starts Thursday night and runs through Saturday in Las Vegas. 

Without a first round pick — thanks to the Russell Wilson trade — the Broncos will lean on finding talent in later rounds. 

Denver's nine picks this year are: No. 64, No. 75, No. 96, No. 115, No. 116, No. 145, No. 206, No. 232 and No. 234.

NFL Draft schedule: 

First round begins Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. MST.

Day 2 begins Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m. MST

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MST

 How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com)

Follow all the latest NFL draft updates here: 

And follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for the latest Denver Broncos updates.   

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5

Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments