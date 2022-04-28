The 87th edition of the NFL's annual draft starts Thursday night and runs through Saturday in Las Vegas.

Without a first round pick — thanks to the Russell Wilson trade — the Broncos will lean on finding talent in later rounds.

Denver's nine picks this year are: No. 64, No. 75, No. 96, No. 115, No. 116, No. 145, No. 206, No. 232 and No. 234.

NFL Draft schedule:

First round begins Thursday, April 28, at 6 p.m. MST.

Day 2 begins Friday, April 29, at 5 p.m. MST

Day 3 begins Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. MST

How to watch:

Tune in on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN (See more ways to watch at nfl.com)

Follow all the latest NFL draft updates here:

And follow Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia on Twitter throughout the weekend for the latest Denver Broncos updates.