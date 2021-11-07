The Denver Broncos face a tall task today on the road, going up against the 6-1 Cowboys, who are arguably the hottest team in football right now.
At 4-4, Denver plays Dallas as double-digit underdogs.
Latest update: 2Q: Broncos 16, Cowboys 0
It's been all Denver so far in Dallas. Brandon McManus made a 53-yard field goal and the Broncos now have a resounding lead with less than four minutes to play in the first half.
Bobby Massie questionable to return
The right tackle is questionable to return after injuring his ankle. Cam Fleming is in as his replacement.
2Q: Broncos 13, Cowboys 0
The Broncos offense came to play. Teddy Bridgewater threw a dart down field to Tim Patrick for a 44-yard touchdown.
1Q: Broncos 6, Cowboys 0
The Broncos defense had two fourth down stops in the first quarter and the offense had their back, marching down the field to score a touchdown on their second possession. Melvin Gordon ran three yards into the end zone for the score. The Broncos missed the extra point.
