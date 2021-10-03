Ravens kicker Justin Tucker hit a 40-yard field goal as the second quarter ended, giving Baltimore a 17-7 lead over the Denver Broncos at halftime.
The field goal followed Marquise Brown's 49-yard touchdown catch and a short touchdown run from Latavius Murray, as Baltimore scored 17 straight points in the second quarter.
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater hit Noah Fant on a three-yard touchdown in the first minute in the second quarter.
Denver's looking to improve to 4-0 for the first time since 2016.