The choice was simple one for Kyle Fuller.

Released by the Bears on Friday, the All-Pro cornerback knew he wanted to play for Broncos coach Vic Fangio, his coach in Chicago from 2015- to 2018. Fuller's one-year, $9-million deal became official Monday afternoon.

“I was familiar Vic and that drew me to Denver. I was excited to have the chance to work with him again," Fuller said at a Monday news conference. "Just having experience in (Fangio's defense). I felt comfortable when he was in Chicago. I think that says a lot. I feel like I’ll be stepping in and not really having to learn new things."

Fuller had two of his best season when Fangio was Chicago's defensive coordinator. In 2017, he recorded 69 tackles, 22 pass breakups and two interceptions. In 2018, in which he was named an All-Pro, he had 55 tackles, 21 pass breakups and a career-high seven interceptions.

"He is a guy that will tackle and will hit from the corner position," Fangio said. "We’re going to do everything we can to get Kyle back to that 2018 form."

"I know he’s excited to be here. He’s a really good person and he’s a good teammate which is good to have and good to add to your building. We’re excited to have him."

Fuller got praise from a few of his new teammates, including safety Justin Simmons, a fan of Fuller's from afar.

"Obviously, I watched a lot of Kyle when I was watching Vic's tape coming over from Chicago," Simmons said Monday. "Watched a lot of Kyle and really excited to have him as a teammate. I think having him, there's just going to be more at our disposal of being able to work at a higher level in the defense."

Fuller said how much enjoys Simmons' game, as well cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Bryce Callahan's play.

Confident the Broncos can be one of the better defenses in the league next season, Fuller took a bet on himself by signing just a one-year deal.

“I think there will be some adjustments, but it’s something I’m looking forward to. It’s a new chapter, and I’m ready to start working and moving forward," Fuller said. "I’m just looking forward to continuing my career. Where it goes next, I think this year will tell a lot.”