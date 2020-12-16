Justin Simmons never met Darrent Williams, but the Broncos safety wants to follow in his footsteps.
Simmons, in his fifth season with the Broncos after being taken by Denver in the third round of the 2016 draft, is well on his way after being named the recipient of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award on Wednesday for the third time.
The award was created 14 years ago in memory of Williams, who played corner for the Broncos (2005-2007) and who died in a drive-by shooting Jan. 1, 2007, following his second season in Denver. The honor is voted on by the local media and is given to the player who best exemplifies Williams’ enthusiasm, cooperation and honesty while dealing with members of the press.
Simmons is the only Bronco to win the award three times, winning in 2017, 2019 and now 2020.
"I said it in previous years, but I don't take this award for granted," Simmons said Wednesday. "I think the very first time I ever won it, I was very aware of the award itself and Darrent Williams and the legacy that he built here and has left here and obviously the tragic incident that happened. I'm really just following the legacies that amazing people have left behind here and Darrent is one of those amazing people.
"I know I haven't had the pleasure of getting to know him or to call him a friend, but just looking up at all the previous things that he's done and I'm talking about the Boys and Girls Club and the Teen Center and things like that, it's just an honor to be mentioned and be in the same realm of a sentence with him and talking about doing the things that he did has impacted this community with. It's been a tremendous honor."
Simmons was also the Broncos' 2020 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee for excellent service in the Denver community. This is the second straight year Simmons was selected by the Broncos, joining Rod Smith, Champ Bailey and Wesley Woodyard as the only Broncos to be nominated in multiple seasons.
While Simmons has had two of his best seasons over the last two years, he's also become a leader off the field — beloved by his teammates, coaches and Broncos Country.
“I think whatever you feel that he portrays outside, he portrays in here. It's not a guy that is a two-faced type of person — the one in the public, one in the media, and the one in the locker room," Broncos quarterback Drew Lock said. "He carries himself with a lot of respect. He carries himself as a leader of this team and he realizes that if you're going to be the leader of an organization like this it doesn't only happen in the locker room. It happens outside the football field when they see you as a person and a human, and he's one of the best humans I've ever met.”
For many, 2020 has obviously been a difficult year, Simmons included. But COVID-19 hasn't slowed Simmons down, who also announced that his foundation will award grants to three charitable organizations to provide over 130 children holiday gifts and directly support 25 families.
Simmons has spent this year continuing to give back, saying his driving force behind it all is his family and friends.
"My wife, my mom, my dad, my two younger brothers — I have a group text with a bunch of guys from my hometown, that just keep me centered," Simmons said. "That's the biggest thing, my support group has been tremendous in helping me grow each year and to stay level-headed throughout this whole process of being in the NFL.”
Meanwhile, Simmons is also in a contract year and is set to become an unrestricted free agent following this season. With the way he's playing — rated as the fifth-best safety in the NFL by Pro Football Focus — many hope he and Broncos can reach a deal on a new contract or extension.
But it's not just what he's done on the field, recording a team- and career-high four interceptions and totaling 83 tackles. It's about what he's done off it as well, having a real impact in the community.
That's why Simmons hopes his time in Denver isn't coming to an end.
“It would mean everything. I’ve had nothing but love for Colorado and Denver, specifically talking about the Broncos," Simmons said of what it would mean to stay. "I’ve built so many great relationships here, and I’ve built so many great relationships in the community. There are so many things that I care about here. It’s a no-brainer on my end that I love this place. I love being here and I love my teammates.
"We’re just a couple pieces away from being right where everyone in Broncos Country is used to seeing the Broncos. I’ve been a part of that, and I’d like to be a part of that moving forward.”