ENGLEWOOD — Like most of Broncos Country, Justin Simmons was surprised Wednesday when he found out that he was not voted to the Pro Bowl.
The Broncos team captain is considered one of the best safeties in the league and through 14 games has put together the best season of his career, after making his first Pro Bowl a season ago. Instead, Simmons was left off, with Derwin James of the Chargers, Tyrann Mathieu of the Chiefs and Kevin Byard of the Titans getting the nod at safety over Simmons.
"You ask any guy in this league that's competitive, you always think you're the best at what you do," said Simmons, who has totaled 68 tackles, 12 passes defensed and five interceptions this season. "And so obviously I think I'm the best at what I do."
Simmons isn't alone in that thinking, as his coaches backed him Thursday.
"Justin is the type of guy — he doesn’t want to talk about Pro Bowls," defensive coordinator Ed Donatell said. "He wants to talk about what he can do to help this team get back to the Super Bowl. All his energy is to that kind of thing. That’s how he works. As far as the deep part of the field — middle safety — his abilities are unmatched, and he has the production to verify that. He’s the catalyst of this defense. He’s the connector."
One of the main reasons Simmons likely did not make the Pro Bowl is because the Broncos have only played in two primetime games this season — versus the Browns and Chiefs — both of which the Broncos lost in disappointing fashion.
In some ways, the Pro Bowl has become more of a popularity contest than an All-Star game. And because of this, teams that aren't often in the spotlight, tend to have fewer players voted in. That would help explain why the Broncos, which had its least amount of primetime games entering the season in over 20 years, didn't have one Pro Bowler for the first time since 1981.
"Any time you're winning, you get more prime-time games," Simmons said. "There's more national coverage. Players and teams and fans get to see your team play. And then with that comes a lot more recognition. Pat (Surtain II)'s been playing absolutely amazing, Dre'Mont (Jones)'s been playing absolutely amazing — we've had linebackers plug in, week in and week out, that have played absolutely amazing as of late. I just think guys don't get the recognition they deserve unfortunately because we haven't been winning football games. And even though we've been in position the last few games to potentially be first in our division or have a one-up in terms of heading into the playoffs, we just haven't found ways to win those games. For me, that's a little bit more important. Once those things start happening, the recognition starts coming."
Simmons added that once they start winning, the individual accolades will come. For him, and his teammates who were also left out, reaching the playoffs would be a much more satisfying accomplishment.
Still, as an organization, Wednesday's announcement was not only shocking but also frustrating.
"I was very, very surprised and disappointed," coach Vic Fangio said. "I think Justin Simmons — I think I told you guys yesterday — it was a no-brainer. He made it last year and he’s playing even better this year. I think Surtain was more than worthy of it, and our two backs. We did have five guys make the alternate list, but very, very surprised.”
Cushenberry added to COVID-19 list
The Broncos will likely be without their starting center, Lloyd Cushenberry, Sunday against the Raiders, after he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning and was subsequently placed on the COVID-19 list. This means rookie Quinn Meinerz or veteran Austin Schlottmann may start in his place. Meinerz has started the last five games at right guard.
“We have options there," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said. "Obviously Meinerz has played center, and Austin has played. So we have options. We’ll see how we disrupt it as we go.”
Injury report
Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and inside linebacker Kenny Young were the only Broncos not to practice Thursday, as neither have yet to clear concussion protocols.