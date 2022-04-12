DENVER — Despite the Russell Wilson frenzy, safety Justin Simmons and the Broncos defense aren't changing their mindset in 2022.

Since being traded to Denver, Wilson has many believing the Broncos are Super Bowl contenders, and it's only April. Since Peyton Manning's retirement in 2016, the excuse for the Broncos' lack of success has always been poor quarterback play, while the defense has seemingly held up its side of the bargain the past six seasons.

But Simmons, and the rest of the Broncos' defense, have never thought that way and aren't going to start now that they have an elite quarterback in Wilson.

"Just how I'm wired, I just don't like making excuses either way. We know that in a lot of cases and a lot of scenarios, it's a quarterback-driven league, but from a defensive perspective, I don't like having that out," Simmons said Tuesday as the Broncos started their off-season workout program. "For me defensively and for a lot of our defense, every day going into last year and years prior was 'we can win this game.' Defense wins championships. That's still the standard for us moving forward. If we want to compete and hold up that Lombardi Trophy at the end of the year, it's no doubt going to come down to how we play on the defensive side of the ball. And that's going to be the attitude and the mentality all year."

Still, Simmons admitted there's a different feel in Dove Valley this off-season, and that largely has to do with Wilson's presence. It also has to do with some of the other additions the Broncos made, including the signings of defensive tackle D.J. Jones, edge rusher Randy Gregory and cornerback K'Waun Williams.

"I'm really excited to play with those guys," Simmons said. "I'm just excited because it's going to be a great season. And it's going to be great competition, with a chance to practice against Russ. It's going to be fun."

Simmons will also be working with a new coaching staff, with head coach Nathaniel Hackett and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Simmons noted the energy Hackett has brought, saying it's "unmatched" and felt in each team meeting. He's also spent a good amount of his time this off-season learning Evero's defensive scheme, which will likely be similar to former head coach Vic Fangio's.

5 players the Broncos could select at No. 64 in 2022 NFL Draft DENVER — The Broncos don't currently have a first round pick for the upcoming NFL Draft, which will take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

"I think the biggest thing is just verbiage. Everyone has different ideas of how they want to call things and little intricacies in every defense," Simmons said. "Cover four is cover four, but the way that you want you to run it is just different going from one coach to another. ... From my understanding I think there's going to be a lot of things that are going to be the same to the defenses we've had prior."

And that's why Simmons and nearly the entire Broncos roster are attending the optional workouts this off-season, after several skipped last year. Not just because Wilson has re-energized them and the fanbase, but also because it's this time of year that can pay dividends in the fall.

"I don't think Russ or anything like that had anything to do with my decision of showing up or not showing up," Simmons said. "It's a new culture, it's a new staff and as a leader I feel like it's important to show up and be present and to start building the camaraderie, because no matter how many guys are back from last year, it's different. There's new relationships to build and you want to build that rapport now in person."

Could Walmart heir become Broncos' next owner? DENVER — There is a new frontrunner in the auction of the Broncos: Walmart heir Robson Walton.

Wilson will continue to be a topic of discussion this off-season, both for the offensive and defensive players — nearly every question asked Tuesday involved Wilson. But Simmons isn't changing his approach that he's had the past six years. Instead, he's embracing the expectations and continuing to hold Denver's defense to the highest standard, as it's been one of the best in the league the last couple seasons.

"Russ is obviously known for a bunch of different things in a positive way. But what an opportunity defensively to kind of, like, solidify it, though. What an opportunity for us to go out there — maybe he doesn't have to have a fourth-quarter comeback. We get those stops that we needed. That's what I'm really looking forward to, is kind of stepping up."