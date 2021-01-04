Broncos President of Football Operations John Elway announced Monday that he will be moving to an elevated role within the organization, remaining the president of football operations, but will hire a general manager that will have "full authority to oversee the personnel and football departments."
Elway, who has served as the Broncos' general manager for the last 10 years, said in a statement this is what he feels is best for the future of the franchise.
"Working in this role for the last 10 years and going back to my playing days, I've always tried to do everything I can to help the Broncos win and get better," Elway said. "As part of a transition I've thought about for a long time, I have made the decision to step up into an elevated role and hire a general manager to lead our personnel and football staff.
"While I'll continue to be President of Football Operations in 2021, the GM will have final say on the draft, free agency and our roster. This person will be empowered to make all football decisions, working in partnership with Vic."
This decision comes a day after the Broncos lost their season finale to the Raiders, as the Broncos enter a critical offseason having missed the playoffs the last five seasons.
In Elway's 10 years as GM, he helped the Broncos to six winning season, accumulating 96 victories. The Broncos won five AFC West titles, two AFC Championships and made two Super Bowls appearances and won one in 2015.
"John Elway is the most important and impactful person in the history of the Denver Broncos," President and CEO Joe Ellis said in a statement. "I have nothing but gratitude for how he accepted this challnege 10 years ago and helped us accomplish great things as an organization. In recent weeks, he and I have had a number of very positive -- and honest -- conversations about improving the team as well as his own future.
"John arrived at this decision, and I am fully in supportive of him and this new structure. With all of his experience and competitive fire, I know John will be a tremendous resource for the Broncos in this role."
It appears on top of having many important offseason signings to deal with as well as the upcoming 2021 draft, the Broncos' new GM will certainly have their hands full.
"I will be there to support our GM and Vic, providing my perspective, helping with the big decisions and being a sounding board whenever needed. With all that goes into the day-to-day responsibilities of a GM and how the job has grown, this structure will set us up for success and allow me to focus on the big picture.