DENVER — The Broncos have one last item on their offseason checklist and it might the biggest of them all: Finding a new owner.

There's a new head coach and quarterback in Denver, crossing off two of the Broncos' most important needs since the end of the 2021 season. But they're still in search of an owner after the organization was put up for sale in February.

Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis addressed the sale of the team Monday at the NFL's Annual Meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. Ellis said the expectation is that the team will be sold via auction before the start of the 2022 season.

"Don't hold me to that as a guarantee, but I do think that that's a realistic timetable," Ellis said. "The team needs a new owner. It's time for that. As I said, we should have that in place by the start of the regular season."

The Broncos are expected to have several bidders and the price range being over $3 billion would make it the biggest sale in American professional sports history. Among those interested in purchasing the team are former Broncos quarterbacks Peyton Manning and John Elway, who have each put together separate ownership groups.

But the NFL has also made it clear they hope the next owner is diverse, as the league currently has only two minority owners and no Black owners. The league released a statement Monday regarding diversity in NFL ownership that was clearly directed at the Broncos, as they're currently the only team up for sale.

"The NFL member clubs support the important goal of increasing diversity among ownership," the league statement said. "Accordingly, when evaluating a prospective ownership group of a member club pursuant to League policies, the membership will regard it as a positive and meaningful factor if the group includes diverse individuals who would have a significant equity stake in and involvement with the club, including serving as the controlling owner of the club."

American businessman and comedian Byron Allen has expressed interest in purchasing the team, which would make him the first Black owner in the NFL. Allen said in a statement he intends to make a bid on the Broncos because he believes he "can help effectuate positive changes throughout the league."

But whether it's Allen or someone else will not be determined until later this year. The Broncos will have an auction for the team with the highest bidder becoming the next owner, as long as they receive the approval of the league and its 31 other owners.

"I've had a few owners come up and say that, 'We want a person that is going to be present and is going to be engaged and not be distant from his or her franchise,'" Ellis said. "Be very visible, be very present and those type of characteristics I think are important. And they're being relayed to the prospective bidders. The bidders all understand that."

Fire causes serious damage to Empower Field

On Thursday, a fire broke out inside Empower Field on the east side suite level, taking out more than 200 seats and 12 suites. Ellis said Monday it was a "significant event" and it will likely take awhile to repair the stadium.

"At first glance, you would've thought it wasn't really much of a big deal, and then after going down and seeing the damage, witnessing it in person, spending some time with fire inspectors and people from our stadium and the reclamation team that came in, it was a significant event," Ellis said. "It will be a real challenge to get those back up and available for the regular season, I think."