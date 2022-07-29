ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' quarterback film room has an unexpected visitor during the first days of training camp.
Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy has made himself at home with the quarterbacks, often hanging out during their film sessions in hopes of learning coach Nathaniel Hackett's offense quicker and building chemistry with his new quarterback Russell Wilson. And for Jeudy, who is entering his third year and who has shown he has the potential to be a star on the field, those extra film sessions could be the boost he needs for a monster season.
"It helped me a lot, just sitting in the quarterback room," Jeudy said. "Understanding their language, understanding their thought process each play, and understanding each read they're looking at first against what coverage. I just wanted to go in there and learn as much as I can. The more I learn, the better I can get."
However, Jeudy didn't exactly have the offseason he had envisioned.
The Broncos wide receiver missed a good amount of OTAs and workouts, after suffering a minor groin injury and being arrested in May for a misdemeanor involving the mother of his child — a charge that was later dismissed. So, to make up for time lost, Jeudy has put in extra work to catch up. He's not only spent extra time studying film, but also on the field with Wilson, working out with the QB at Wilson's home in San Diego and in Denver on off days.
"It was frustrating not being able to be out there and competing with my team," Jeudy said. "I'm getting the reps in now, so I'm just being where my feet are now in this moment, just learning and knowing where (Wilson) wants me to be and why he wants me to be there. Working on timing. I feel like it's been good."
Training camp will be crucial to Jeudy's success this season. Hackett said Friday the receiver position is the hardest to learn in his offense, as he wants all his receivers to play every position. But Hackett was also quick to praise Jeudy for the work he's done to learn the offense.
“I think he is doing a really good job," Hackett said. "I love the one catch that he had earlier. He had the exact same play the day before. He ran a good route, but yesterday was an even better route. So, he was able to take that coaching from Day 1 to Day 2, and I think that’s always what you’re looking for, for all the players — to be able to talk to them and let them understand what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Hackett, Wilson and Jeudy himself all have high expectations for the former 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. While many believe Jeudy has the ability to be a top receiver in the NFL, the 23-year-old has yet to show it consistently.
But with Wilson and Hackett now in his corner, and Jeudy showcasing the want-to off the field, 2022 could be a big season for No. 10.
"Me just being better than I was last year," he said. "Making every play that comes to me. Winning every game and doing my part."