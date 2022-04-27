ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos' running back duo is back, as Denver anticipates having one of the best backfields in the league with Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon.
Gordon is re-signing with the Broncos on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, The Gazette confirmed Tuesday. And Williams returns after an impressive rookie season, splitting carries with the veteran Gordon.
"With (Gordon) being in the system, it’s going to be another opportunity for us to get another guy back there to run the outside zone in third-down situations," Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said. "It’s about having that 1-2 punch. All those guys are working their tail off as well. You have Mike Boon and (Damarea) Crockett. Those guys are really putting in the work, so it’ll be exciting to get him on the field as well."
Gordon and Williams each carried the ball 203 times last season, with Gordon rushing for 918 yards and eight touchdowns and Williams had 903 yards and four touchdowns. The two worked well together, with Gordon starting and Williams rotating off the bench. That's the main reason why the Broncos wanted to bring Gordon back — why fix what isn't broken?
Though, some expect that to change in 2022 as the Broncos have made it clear Williams, at 22 years old, is the future at that position. Gordon is the eight-year vet at 29 years old.
Outten and the new coaching staff aren't making any decisions yet, saying they're not yet sure how the carries will be split. Either way, the Broncos are confident they will again have an elite backfield.
"There’s not necessarily a one and a two right now," Outten said. "It’s kind of almost by the feel of the game. It’s kind of a similar situation to what we had in Green Bay with a speedier guy and a downhill guy. You want to utilize those guys because it is a long season. You don’t want to bang them up. You want to be smart with them, use their strengths, put them out on the field, and make them work. We’re excited to have both those guys."