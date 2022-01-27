FILE - Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio looks on before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Denver. Fangio has been fired as coach of the Denver Broncos after going 19-30 in three seasons. Fangio was fired Sunday morning, Jan. 9, 2022, one day after Denver’s season-ending 28-24 loss to Kansas City.