DENVER • Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has interviewed with the Jaguars for their head coach opening, says Adam Schefter of ESPN.
According to Schefter, the Jaguars flew to Denver on Monday to pick up Fangio for the interview. Fangio, who was fired by the Broncos on Jan. 9 after three seasons, worked with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke for four years in San Francisco.
After being let go, many believed Fangio would be a top candidate for several defensive coordinator openings, but few thought Fangio would have another chance at being a head coach this quickly. Now it appears he may have a chance next season in Jacksonville.
This news came just hours after The Gazette confirmed the Broncos would be hiring Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to replace Fangio. Hackett was also a finalist in Jacksonville.