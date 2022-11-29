Broncos fans react

The Denver Gazette sports staff asked Broncos fans their opinion on the season. Some expressed hope while others voiced their disappointment. 

 Timothy Hurt, The Denver Gazette

Chris Schmaedeke, Digital Sports Editor of the Denver Gazette, caught up with Broncos fans tailgating to read the pulse of Broncos country halfway through a disappointing season. (Video/Edit by Tom Hellauer)

Chris Schmaedeke, Digital Sports Editor of The Gazette and Denver Gazette, caught up with Broncos fans tailgating at Empower Field during the Broncos/Raiders game to read the pulse of Broncos country halfway through a disappointing season.

The Broncos (3-8) played the Carolina Panthers (4-8) Sunday and walked away with their worst loss of the season. The 23-10 loss left many disappointed and frustrated with the team. 

The Broncos are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. 

