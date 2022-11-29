Chris Schmaedeke, Digital Sports Editor of The Gazette and Denver Gazette, caught up with Broncos fans tailgating at Empower Field during the Broncos/Raiders game to read the pulse of Broncos country halfway through a disappointing season.
Some fans expressed their hope for the team, while others voiced their disappointment.
The Broncos (3-8) played the Carolina Panthers (4-8) Sunday and walked away with their worst loss of the season. The 23-10 loss left many disappointed and frustrated with the team.
The Broncos are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.