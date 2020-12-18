There was a lot to like about Drew Lock's four-touchdown performance a week ago versus the Panthers.

But has the lightbulb finally turned for the 24-year-old Bronco quarterback, or is the light still flickering?

“Well, if that's the case, that's awesome," offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said when asked if Lock has turned things around completely. "I think he did a lot of really good things in that game and you guys are talking about it for the right reasons. We were more efficient. He took some check downs. All along this year, we've been trying to call nakeds and quick throws and things to kind of keep him in rhythm. We were able to hit on our deep balls, which got us some points, and we ran the ball effectively."

It's been a long time since the Broncos could say they played well offensively, ranking 24th in total offense this season. But thanks to Lock -- who has been equally abysmal this season, throwing 13 interceptions and only 13 touchdowns -- the Broncos offense exploded against the Panthers, showing its full potential when Lock plays to the best of his ability.

And what's been holding them back, according to Shurmur, isn't exactly something the Broncos can control.

"When you look at it, nobody likes to hear this, but it takes a little time," Shurmur said. "It takes a little time for a system to kick in, it takes a little time for a quarterback to learn those things that he needs to learn so that he can be efficient, explosive and effective, and stay away from those mistakes that have hurt us."

Lock, in his second year with the Broncos, is with his second offensive coordinator in Denver. And he's only started 15 games in his career -- 10 with Shurmur -- meaning he's technically not played a full season so far. He's 8-7 as a starter, throwing for 3,218 yards, 20 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Lock's opponent Saturday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is someone Broncos Country wishes Lock could be more like, considering the similarities in their style of play with their big arms.

What was Allen's stats through his first 15 career starts?

An 8-7 record, with 2,903 yards, 13 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

It wasn't until part way through Allen's second season that he started finding success. Now in his third season, he's seventh in passing yards (3,641) and sixth in touchdowns (28) and has led the Bills to a 10-3 record. And who credits most for his success is offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who's also in his third season with the Bills.

Lock wants something similar, and if Shurmur and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula can stick around another couple years, he believes it will only help him progress further.

“Yeah, that'd be awesome," Lock said. "It's nice to have somebody that you're familiar with, that you feel like you have continuity with, and that you know he knows you and you know in your heart that you know him as a play caller. You know how they're going to coach. You know what they expect, and it'll just make me feel comfortable. I think it'll make everybody feel comfortable, not only myself. It's obviously important for the quarterback to feel comfortable, but as a quarterback you want everyone else around you to feel comfortable and I feel like having the same play caller in this organization for more than one year would be huge for us.”

Lock says the game is starting to slow down for him as he prepares for the final three games of his second season. He feels more comfortable in his prep and in practice and is seeing that translate on Sundays.

He knows he still has work to do, but he and his coaches are pleased with his development and are hoping he can finish 2020 strong and carry that momentum into 2021. And if Lock can find success, the whole offense can, too.

“You've seen progress — he's seen progress in his play," Shurmur said. "I think we've seen progress on offense. We're trying to give our guys an opportunity to make big plays. We haven't had many penalties. We're running the ball pretty well ... We have a lot of young players that are benefiting from this season of a lot of reps that they were forced into without having much practice.

"There's a lot to be learned and I think we have a really talented young roster, and I think there's a very bright future here."

Note: Broncos cancel Friday walk-through

The Denver Broncos have canceled their Friday walk-through ahead of Saturday's game with the Bills after strength coach Loren Landow tested positive for COVID-19.

This isn't the first time the Broncos have canceled practice due to COVID-19, canceling on Nov. 27, after third string quarterback Jeff Driskel tested positive the day prior. The Broncos ended up playing without a quarterback that Sunday against the Saints as the other three QBs were deemed close contacts.

The Broncos and Bills play at 2:30 p.m. at Mile High.