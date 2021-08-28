DENVER — It wasn't the start Teddy Bridgewater, or all of Broncos Country, had hoped for.
The Broncos' starting quarterback — a title Bridgewater received Wednesday — started Saturday's preseason game against the Rams 1 for 6 with only 4 passing yards.
“We were just off a little bit tonight," Bridgewater said. "It was one of those deals as a quarterback, it was like, ‘Man, I know I got (Sutton) out here for the first time, (tight end Albert Okwuegbunam), let me try and get these guys going.’ And if I just play within our system, throw to the guy that is open, you have success as a quarterback in this offense. So it was one of those deals where I’m just learning, man.”
As those in the stands and on social media quickly questioned if the Broncos coaching staff had made the right choice in Bridgewater over now-backup Drew Lock, Bridgewater responded. He led a nine-play, 75-yard drive in which he was 5 for 5 with 58 passing yards and a touchdown — an 8-yard pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton.
"It’s definitely good to be able to work through that adversity, because as we know throughout the course of a season, throughout the course of games, you know, things happen," Bridgewater said. "And when things go bad, what am I going to do? Pout on the sideline? Have my head down? We have a great locker room, group of guys that will come up to you and, ‘Hey man, you got this, let’s keep it going,’ and that’s contagious. That right there, that mindset, that attitude is what breeds champions and winners.”
Bridgewater hopes to replicate that final drive this upcoming regular season — a pivotal season not only for himself, but also the Broncos.
After going undefeated in the preseason, the Broncos have high expectations in 2021, hoping to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. And with a relatively easy schedule in front of them, the Broncos hope Bridgewater is the man to navigate them to their first winning season in five years, becoming the quarterback it has so desperately searched for since Peyton Manning's retirement following the 2015-16 season. Come Sept. 12 in the Broncos' season opener against the Giants, Bridgewater will be the fifth Week 1 starter for Denver in the last five years.
“Now, it’s more so about the process and your routines," Bridgewater said. "You know, hopefully throughout the course of these preseason games, these weeks, you know, you get that opportunity to go through a mock in-season week, whether it’s on Tuesdays, how you are going to watch film, take care of your body, Wednesdays when you come to work, what is your mindset? So it’s one of those deals where you want to develop a routine, a process, and that is what is going to produce the results on Sundays.
"That is something that I learned in my two years in New Orleans, sitting behind Drew Brees. He was a guy that was so detailed, so routine, process driven, and I took so much away from that. Hopefully I can pour that into some of the guys on this team who don’t have a routine, don’t have a process, and hopefully we can put it all together and it all just gel.”
Bridgewater doesn't need to be Manning for the Broncos to have success. With a talented roster around him, Bridgewater just needs to be the veteran leader he was brought to Denver to be. And through training camp and the preseason — in which he was 22 for 30 with 241 passing yards, three touchdowns and no turnovers — he's proved he can be that leader.
Now, as Bridgewater said Saturday, "it gets real."
"The one thing I can control is how hard I work every day — the type of leader I want to be for this team and the type of football player I want to be for this team," Bridgewater said. "I just want to make sure that I’m sacrificing everything I have that’s in me to lead this team and be the best quarterback I can be for this team. Everything else will fall into place. I’m not in it to be liked. I’m not the salesman or anything. I love football. I love playing for the Denver Broncos and coming to work every day and being the best version of Teddy that I can be to help this team elevate.”