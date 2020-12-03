Pat Shurmur didn't hold back when asked about the Broncos' new quarterback.

“Questionable parents, I would say," Shurmur said Thursday with a laugh.

Shurmur, of course, is talking about his son, Kyle, who signed with the Broncos on Monday. A Vanderbilt grad, Kyle was signed as an emergency quarterback after last week's COVID debacle with Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Jeff Driskel and Blake Bortles all being out due to COVID issues.

"Hey, listen, he's not on the team. He's kind of going through the protocol stuff right now," Shurmur said. "I think what happened last weekend — there’s multiple days of this stuff now as you go through the COVID stuff. So, we're going to try to do it. You saw yesterday, we kept (Blake) Bortles away. We're going to try to do it with the guys that we have at this point."

Kyle was Vanderbilt's all-time leading passer, graduating in 2018 with 8,865 yards and 64 touchdowns in four years. After going undrafted, he spent part of last season on the Kansas City Chiefs before being released on April 29. Until getting a call from the Broncos, he was a part of Vanderbilt's staff, helping coach the quarterbacks as a grad assistant.

"He went to Vanderbilt and set a bunch of passing records and got his degree," Shurmur said. "Most recently, he's in graduate school at Vanderbilt getting his grad degree and was helping coach the team. And sadly, the day that he got called from here was the day that (former Vanderbilt coach) Derek Mason got released."

Kyle's time in Kansas City will be of little help this weekend when the Broncos face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, Shurmur said when asked if his son could help at all schematically. And Kyle will likely never play for the Broncos, sitting behind Lock, Rypien, Driskel and Bortles.

But Shurmur is still excited to have his son playing for the team he's coaching.

"I'm certainly proud of him as a young man," Shurmur said. "There's a lot going on for lots of people during this time of year and he's no different.”