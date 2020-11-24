On May 1, 208 days ago, Garett Bolles had to look at himself in the mirror.

It was that day that Broncos General Manager and President of Football Operations said publicly he was "frustrated with Garett" and the team declined to pick up his fifth-year option, making him a free agent following the 2020 season. Now, with only six games left this season, Bolles is graded by Pro Football Focus as the top offensive lineman in the NFL and is arguably Denver's best hope for making the Pro Bowl.

He's grown since May 1, improving as a player and maturing as a man. Bolles is excited to be with the Broncos and doesn't seem to want to be anywhere else.

"This is a great organization. I love Denver. I love the fans here. I love everything about being here," Bolles said Tuesday. "I know you all kicked me in the butt over the years, but that's just something that I took and is for me to change. And if it wasn't for that change, I wouldn't be where I'm at."

A year ago, Bolles was the eighth most penalized offensive lineman in the league and tied for second in holding penalties with six. This year, through 10 games, he has one holding penalty.

Bolles, in his fourth season with the Broncos, credits offensive line coach Mike Munchak for becoming a "life coach" to him, helping him on and off the field. Munchak tells him "you get paid during the week, but on Sundays you play for free," meaning that it was the work you put into the days leading up to the game and season that would make him a better player on Sunday.

Bolles took that heart, spending his offseason studying film and focusing on the details.

"I know last year when I told you all I'm not going to change how I play, what I meant by that was I'm not going to change my mentality of being a dog out there. I'll never change that mentality at all," Bolles said. "What I did need to change was how I saw things, how I placed my hands and how move my feet, how to keep my shoulders and my numbers square -- those are the things I needed to learn. And that took time."

Along with Munchak, Bolles made sure to mention his wife, Natalie, for helping in the unique offseason that forced him to workout and practice from home. Bolles said Natalie would act as a pass rusher as he worked through his sets, saying "I took sets in my kitchen barefoot so when I'd get to the proper spot, I know exactly how my weight is between my feet and my toes... I'd take my sets and I'd put my hands on her -- not hard, of course -- just enough so that I could get into a repetition."

It's that kind of dedication that has Bolles playing at an elite level. And why he's hoping that the Broncos sign him to an extension before season's end.

"I mean, that would be nice, but that's not up to me. That's why I hire an agent. He talks to Mr. Elway," Bolles said when asked about getting an offer before the season's over. "But when they want to do it, they'll do it. That's just how I look at it. But I have to be consistent. I have to go out there and play at a high level every single week, fix my mistakes throughout the weeks, but go out there and shine."

Bolles has certainly earned the respect of his coaches and teammates, with coach Vic Fangio and running back Phillip Lindsay advocating for him to be selected for the Pro Bowl following the Broncos' 20-13 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

So while Bolles remains unsatisfied and wants to continue to improve, he couldn't be happier how the last 208 days have played out in his career.

"I still think I have a long way to go. But I still feel like I'm on the right track to become great and that's what makes me proud of myself, that's what makes me proud of everyone that has stuck with me and has given me the love that was needed. That's why I love this organization," Bolles said. "They just keep encouraging me to do my best and I'm thankful for every single person that has always been there for me through thick and thin. And now where I'm at, I'm just grateful to be here and I know that I have a long way to go, but I know I'm on the right track.

"Jobs not done yet my friends. I've got six more games to prove to myself and the rest of my career to prove to people that I belong in this league."