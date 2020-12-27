Jerry Jeudy has never had a day like Sunday.
The 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft had arguably the worst game of his career against the Chargers, dropping five passes in the 19-16 loss — two of which would have likely changed the outcome of the game.
"I looked it in. I was looking in slow motion, looked it in, I just couldn't bring it in," Jeudy said of his drop in the end zone. "Sometimes drops happen. Like I said, I watched the ball come in, it just dropped. I just got to focus on the next play. It just happened too many times today. That's unacceptable."
Jeudy had a career-high 15 targets Sunday, but only hauled in six of those passes for 61 yards. His five drops are the most he's had in a single game and puts him at 12 drops this season, which is the most among rookie wide receivers and tied for the most in the NFL.
The first crucial drop came in the back corner of the end zone in the third quarter and the second came on the final possession of the game as quarterback Drew Lock hit him in the hands on the Chargers' 25-yard-line, which would've set the Broncos up for a game-tying field goal.
“He's got to come back from it. Could be a defining moment in his career," coach Vic Fangio said. "He's got to come back, have a great week of practice, catch a bunch of balls, and then show up on Sunday when the balls are thrown to him, he’ll catch it."
After the drop in the end zone, Jeudy threw his helmet in frustration. Not long after, Lock offered some advice to the rookie, knowing what it's like to make mistakes.
"I told him that you're one of the most talented guys I've ever been around and you're one of the most talented guys in this league," Lock said. "You're going to play for a really long time and you're going to have days like this because of how good you are and how many chances you're going to get to go out and catch the ball, you have to let it go.
"You have to go out there because, you never know when there's 30 seconds left, and you might be able to have the ball in your hands to win the game and then all those drops are forgotten about. I told him that he's just too good to hang his head and too good to be upset."
Jeudy has visibly and publicly been upset this season. The Alabama product isn't used to failure, losing only four games in his three-year career with the Crimson Tide. He's occasionally had poor body language on the sidelines during games after missed throws by Lock and has tweeted several times about the lack of touches he's gotten.
But Sunday, Jeudy had no excuses.
“(The ball) definitely came to me," Jeudy said. "I've just got to make plays. Nobody stopped me. I was open. I’ve just got to finish. I beat myself today.”
Moving forward, Jeudy appears to be one of the main building blocks of the Broncos' young offensive core. While he may not have had a good game Sunday against the Chargers, there's still a lot of belief in the 21-year-old.
And the ball is not going to stop going his way.
"Jerry's one of the best guys I've been around — (one of the) most athletic guys I have been around, best receiver I've been around, and he's been really good his whole life," Lock said. "I'm going to keep giving him the ball and when the ball gets his way, just make the play — make the next one, it's all about the next play.
"He's going to learn that, and he learned that tonight. I'm excited to see where he takes it from here and I know he's going to be a great one for us."