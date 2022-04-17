DENVER — It took only one practice for Bret Bielema to realize the special type of player and leader he had in Russell Wilson.
Bielema, who coached Wilson’s final year of college football at Wisconsin, recruited Wilson to Madison as a transfer from N.C. State in 2011, not knowing the future superstar quarterback would transcend the program. And it started with his first day on the field that July.
“Just to see the way he interacted with guys, to see how he prepared — you knew he was a guy that you don’t come across often,” Bielema told The Gazette. “He just attacks every day for what it is. He knows every day is a day to better himself and better everyone he’s around. He truly is what you see is what you get. He wears his heart on his sleeve.”
Now nearly 11 years later, Wilson is in a familiar spot in Denver, joining a new team for the first time in his NFL career after being traded to the Broncos from the Seahawks in March. And in his short time in Denver, he’s re-energized Broncos Country, bringing high expectations and an energy that hasn’t been felt since Super Bowl 50.
And like Bielema, it’s only taken a few days for those inside the Broncos organization to realize how lucky they are to have Wilson.
“We all can feel it,” Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton said April 12, two days into their off-season workout program. “The juice is just different. I wasn't around when Peyton came or was here, but from what I'm hearing from everyone who was here when Peyton was here, the juice and the energy is pretty similar, knowing we have a guy that has been at the top of that mountain before, has won a Super Bowl before, does know what it's like to be at the highest level for his position and to lead a team to a Super Bowl.”
Wilson hopes to replicate the success he had in Seattle, where he was a nine-time Pro Bowler, making two Super Bowl appearances, including in 2014 when he beat the Broncos. The 33-year-old has made it clear he’s here to win, waiving his no-trade clause not only to be a Bronco next year but possibly the rest of his career.
But long before he made the Seahawks Super Bowl contenders and before he arrived in Denver this March to do the same with the Broncos, a 22-year-old Wilson had to navigate his way to becoming the player and leader he is today. And if there’s anyone who knows the type of immediate impact Wilson can have on a team, both on and off the field, it’s Bielema and those who were inside the Wisconsin program in 2011.
“He’ll set the standard and the expectation that no one else can match,” said Bielema, now the head coach at Illinois. “He’ll prepare, practice, rehearse and put himself in a position that when it comes time to compete at the highest level of competition, he’ll be the standard for what everybody else has to be at. I know that’s what he did in college, I know he did that in Seattle and I know he’ll do it in Denver.”
In the summer of 2011, Aaron Henry took Wilson and his family to Jordan’s Big Ten Pub in Madison.
Henry, then a star safety for Wisconsin, was assigned by Bielema to recruit Wilson on his visit. And it only took a few minutes for Henry to realize why Bielema wanted Wilson.
“Some people are able to just walk into a room and have this presence about them and that’s what Russell had,” Henry said. “From that moment, we were all-in to try and get him.”
At the time, Wilson was still trying to decide if he wanted to play football or baseball after he was drafted in the fourth round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Rockies. He was also fresh off a visit at Auburn, which was considered the favorite to land him, having just won a national title with Cam Newton at quarterback.
“They were telling him he was going to be the next Cam,” Bielema said. “And what worked in my favor that I didn’t realize, is that Russell wanted to be the best Russell Wilson he could be. He didn’t want to be compared to anybody else. He wanted to set the standard for what he is.
“When he left my office, I told him if he didn’t come to Wisconsin, go play at Auburn. The game of football needed Russell Wilson.”
Wilson chose Wisconsin, and eventually football, and wasted little time accumulating himself into the program.
During his first week on campus that July, he organized throwing sessions with his receivers, dinners with his offensive line and learned the entire offensive playbook, making over 100 hand-written index cards with play designs on one side and coaching notes on the other. Within two months and by the season’s start, Wilson was voted a team captain.
“The first day he got on campus, man, you knew this guy was going to be a team captain,” said Henry, who was also a team captain. “For that cat to walk in there and learn the playbook in the span of a week and to start throwing with receivers immediately – he got people’s attention. He was all business. This wasn’t a dude who was having fun. This dude was about ball.”
“He had amazing presence, amazing leadership qualities. He’s just different, man. I wish there was a word that I could use – his personality makes you want to be around him.”
Six months and a Big Ten Championship later, Wilson finished his lone season in Madison as one of the most decorated quarterbacks in Wisconsin history. Today, he holds the school’s single-season record for passing yards with 3,175, touchdowns with 33 and completion percentage at 72.8%.
“I think he sort of transcended the quarterback position at Wisconsin,” Henry said. “I think that what was magical was that he was a perfect fit for what we were looking for and for what he needed. We needed a quarterback, right? And he wanted to be a part of a really good offense, right? And the marriage was a match made in heaven.”
The Broncos are hopeful they have a similar marriage with Wilson.
For the past six seasons, in which the Broncos have missed the playoffs each year, the excuse has always been that they don’t have a quarterback. It’s a talented roster with plenty of offensive weapons, but missing that elusive puzzle piece.
Wilson is that missing puzzle piece.
“We were going to do anything it took to get ‘Russ,’” Broncos GM George Paton said March 16. “The ‘It’ factor that all great quarterbacks have, ‘Russ’ has.”
As he did in Wisconsin, Wilson has made his presence felt early in Denver. Within his first week as a Bronco, he FaceTimed nearly all his new teammates, organized throwing sessions in San Diego with his new receivers and has been instrumental in setting the tone at the organization’s optional workouts. And he’s sure to learn coach Nathaniel Hackett’s offense quickly while replicating his in-depth scouting reports, which started at Wisconsin and became famous in Seattle. Wilson has already studied every Broncos game from a year ago, including the preseason.
“He’s a great leader. I love Russ,” Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles said. “I love his determination; I love his focus; I love his mental; I love everything. You talk about some of the greatest athletes — Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Michael Jordan — the type of mentalities those athletes have — that’s what he has. He’s just so focused all the time, ready to rock and roll, and it’s what we needed here. He’s just so positive all the time, just a lovable guy. You just want to play your heart out for him.”
And Wilson won’t be a stranger off the field, either.
Wilson, who was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2020-21, is known for his strong faith, which has led to his involvement in the community. He and his wife Ciara, who is arguably more famous than her husband, have already visited the Children’s Hospital of Colorado — another habit Wilson started in Madison and continued in Seattle.
While those who don’t know Wilson sometimes question his realism off the field, his family, friends, teammates and coaches know he’s as real as they come.
“That’s the part that gets lost. I think people are going to have expectations of him based on what they’ve seen or what they heard or what they believe they know,” Bielema said. “And then they’re going to be in a locker room with him and they’re going to realize the presence, they’re going to realize the realism that he lives every day with and the standard that he’s going to set. There’s no false bone in Russell Wilson. He may say some things, do some things that people might look at with skepticism, but they’ll soon realize he’s the most honest and genuine person that they would ever come across in their life.”
That’s why players and coaches alike love playing alongside Wilson — from Madison to Seattle to now Denver, he’s stuck to his beliefs and remained himself.
And as Bielema realized that first day of practice in 2011, and as Broncos Country is learning now, there are few like Russell Wilson.
“When it’s at its best, it’s easy to be good,” Bielema said. “For Russell Wilson, when it’s at its worst, he’s at his best. When it all goes sideways around him, he has an ability that has been born into him that he’s going to be better in that moment than anybody else. And that’s the difference between him and other guys.”