Broncos general manager George Paton claims he hasn't made any calls to move up in the first round of the NFL draft, which begins Thursday at 6 p.m.

But that doesn't mean he won't soon make calls. The Broncos, currently holding the ninth pick, might have to move up if they want to land a quarterback, specifically Ohio State's Justin Fields or North Dakota State's Trey Lance. And if they choose to do so, Paton said it'll likely happen the day of the draft. It'll also probably come at a steep price.

"If we feel a player is good enough to go up and get. There may be players in this draft that are worthy of that," Paton said. "We haven’t made any calls yet to move up. We’ve received calls to move back. Being a first-year general manager really doesn’t impact whether we would move up or not. If we feel a player can help us and can upgrade us, and if we feel he’s worth going to get, we’re going to go get him."

Here's a look at how much the Broncos might have to give up to acquire the fourth (Atlanta), sixth (Miami) or seventh (Detroit) pick — the three most likely spots Denver could trade up to, as each of those three teams have expressed interest in moving back in the draft:

Trade with Falcons

Denver receives: No. 4 pick

Atlanta receives: No. 9 pick, 2021 second rounder, 2021 fourth rounder, 2022 first rounder

Why: To move up five spots in the top 10, it's going to cost quite a bit. And Paton doesn't appear to be the type of GM — especially as a rookie GM — to mortgage Denver's future on a rookie quarterback. But, if he feels strongly about Fields or Lance, this could be a possibility. To get No. 4, though, the Broncos are likely going to have to give up draft capital this year and next, including a first rounder in 2022.

In 2016, the Eagles traded up from eighth to second with the Browns, giving up the No. 8 pick, a third rounder in 2016, a fourth rounder in 2016, a 2017 first-rounder and a 2018 second-rounder and in return got No. 2 in 2016 and a 2017 fourth-round pick. A trade between the Broncos and Falcons would likely be similar, with maybe less given up by Denver.

Trade with Dolphins

Denver receives: No. 6 pick

Miami receives: No. 9 pick, 2021 third rounder, 2022 third rounder

Why: The Broncos definitely wouldn't have to give up as much capital in this scenario, and the connections between Paton and Dolphins GM Chris Grier are already there. The two worked together in Miami's front office from 2001-06 and even spoke last week, though, it's unclear what about.

There haven't been many trades in the top 10 this close to each other, but the Broncos would probably need to give up at least a Day 2 pick in this draft and possibly a Day 2 or 3 in next year's. It will likely also depend on what other teams — Washington and New England — who also want a quarterback are willing to give up and how desperate they might be.

Trade with Lions

Denver receives: No. 7 pick

Detroit receives: No. 9 pick, 2021 fourth rounder, 2022 second rounder

Why: If Fields or Lance fall to seven, trading with the Lions makes too much sense. Detroit may also want a quarterback, but if not, the Broncos could likely easily swap picks for little capital. They could give up a Day 3 pick this year and Day 2 pick next year, or maybe even get away with just giving up their second rounder this year to move up. Either way, this might be the most likely and best scenario for the Broncos if they want to move up.